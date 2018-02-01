Transcript for Inside the break-up boot camp retreat designed to heal broken hearts

Reporter: Tonight Ari, the race car driving bachelor, was introduced to the 29 young women who will be vying for his heart. But for eight of the contestants, their journey to find love on the show was over almost as quickly as it began. Here I am without a rose, and it sucks. Reporter: Dating's alone comprise a $2 billion a year industry, but now breakups are becoming a booming opportunity. You can download a heart healing app called mend, send the lovelorne in your life a breakup box or a service that takes care of the dumping for you. But Amy Chan took it one step further. She's the founder of the renew breakup bootcamp, a one of a kind retreat specifically designed to heal the heart. They say that necessity is the mother of all invention. Is that the case for you? Yeah. So five years ago I was dating someone that I thought I was going to marry and spend the rest of my life with. When that relationship fell apart abruptly, I completely fell apart. And I realized that there needs to be something to help people who are going through this very pivotal stage in their life. Reporter: The broc(ure for the camp reads like a five-star getaway. We have every type of healing practitioner there for you. Pretty much everything to help people have a positive healing. Reporter: A two-night stay will run you from 1,000 to $1750. But Amy hopes the takeaway is priceless. So they've done studies to actually show that when you are going through a breakup, the part of your brain that's activated is the same part of a brain as a drug user. So you physically are in withdrawal. When you understand that, you can have hope that there's light at the end O the tunnel. We were told to bring a journal. Here's my journal. Reporter: Looking for that light is 36-year-old prunik. I don't know what this is for. Reporter: What about the notion that time heals all wounds? Is that not enough? I haven't found the one. That's where I noticed that I had to dig deep and am I still holding on to things? Am I still feeling pain from that breakup? Have I learned every lesson that I needed to? Reporter: She makes the trip to upstate New York for the retreat. She meets her fellow campers and the full-time residents. You guys are so sweet. Look at their faces. Open up gently. Reporter: The weekend kicks off with a meditation session. You may notice that there's some spots of your chest that feel pain, stickiness, tightness, loneliness. I think right now they're acclimating, they're bonding, they're starting to get to know each other. Reporter: Now it's time to get down to business. In a group session, Amy details her own journey. The darkness followed me, and this anger that followed me everywhere I went. Reporter: Then everyone takes a turn revealing their own pain. This is tough. Okay. So my story is I dated someone about five years ago. I was in it, then he would just disappear. That was just crushing for me. I want love in abundance for myself. And I just don't want to have fear anymore. Reporter: To help her reach that goal, Amy has assembled a team of experts. Even the menu is designed with heart healing in mind. Oh, this is sorrow. Reporter: Forget drowning your sorrows in Ben & Jerry's or chardonnay. Everybody's heard of the brain/gut connection. When you are depressed and you are brokenhearted, you need to really think of what you put in your body because you want to feel good. You want to be able to think clearly. Reporter: And for the body, there's tantra. Breathe. Reporter: A type of yoga centered on emotional well-being. Nourishing breath. Exha exhale. After a breakup, you can tend to feel a little bit caved in, your posture. You can feel sadness in your heart and your body. So through different practices of the breath, through movement, sound, the shaking practice, it enables you to integrate all your heartbreak and your sorrow as opposed to just keeping it inside of you. Put your left hand on your partner's heart and your right hand over it. Reporter: Of course, it's not only women who have to heal from heartbreak, and luckily there's help out there for the guys, too. Thomas Edwards is a professional wingman. The prototypical client is someone who has everything else in their life put together. But the one thing that's missing in their life is that someone to share this life with. Reporter: Another commonality, many of his clients are looking to bounce back after a breakup. When it comes to breakups, I think you'd be really surprised with how guys actually take them. Our egos are really fragile. It's very, very difficult for them to go back out there. I've had pretty kind of intense relationships in the past. Reporter: Tonight he's working with his client vic at aselena. What's difficult did ffor you? Getting past my fears in the relationship or how things can go wrong. Like not being good enough? Yeah. That's common. What we'll do is teach you how to have the attractiveness of a bad boy but also be able to showcase that nice guy element. Reporter: Then Thomas tags along as vic puts his teachings to the test at a party at 235th. As vic mixes and mingles, Thomas stays close by to offer advice in altime. He's -- I call it playing it too safe. If you're interested in one of them, make it known. Get closer to them. Be a little more flirty or even just them out outright. Reporter: By the end of the night -- I thought you did good out there. Reporter: They both call the evening a success. Amazing because the advice I got was so great. Reporter: Back at Amy's retreat, the weekend is coming to a close. The messages shared at the meeting shift from heartache to hope. When you look back, you'll see the development of your growth. Now you're like, wow, I'm experiencing this completely difficult because I'm different. They're entering this next chapter of life knowing that there's so much possibility. Reporter: And at the final one on one session, she's bubbling over with enthusiasm. So I know throughout this retreat we had asked you to focus on this one word. For me my one word was fearless. I lived my life always being afraid. I feel free. I feel so inspired. Most of all I feel in control. I think I'm definitely open and ready to find love. Again for the first time for me, I have that confidence. So I'm definitely going to pick a different type of love and a love that I deserve. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Lindsey Davis in New York.

