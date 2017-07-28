Transcript for ISIS brides and the countless families caught in Syria's civil war: Part 2

The Syrian city of raqqa has known little but war for four years. It bears the scars of the battles fought here. First came the brutal dictatorship of the Assad regime. Then ISIS. I was in northern Syria four years ago when the extremists began to take control. This is an ISIS group. Islamic state of Iraq and Syria. They're setting up checkpoints. And the worst thing about driving around is you're never sure what lies around the next corner. Reporter: Civilians have had to face this kind of fear every single day for the last four years. Since this war began millions of Syrians have fled into neighboring countries and further, to Europe. Creating one of the biggest humanitarian crises of this century. And the exodus continues. This is a camp outside raqqa. Where families come for aid. Homeless, hungry, and afraid. Just take a look at these people here. All of them have lost their homes, and this is what they're they're left with. After days on the road they have just this to eat, some tomatoes, chilies, a little bit of falafel. All of them have a single bag of possessions. They don't know what the future holds. Fathers, brothers, husbands. So many have gone. Hayam's son fled ISIS only to be captured by the regime. What the lady's saying is this is her son. He had fled the city to get away from ISIS and was captured by the Syrian regime. He's now in sednaya prison, notorious for abuse, torture and worse. But even those who made it to safety are angry at years of occupation and oppression. What is your message to everyone who's fighting in this country? To the Syrian regime, to ISIS, to the Americans, to the coalition. What do you want them to do? Reporter: The u.s.-led air campaign uses drones and warplanes to target ISIS, but the militants often hide among civilians. Human rights groups say ongoing air strikes in Iraq and Syria have taken the lives of thousands of innocents. This is what liberation from the hell of ISIS looks like for some. Desperate to shed any reminder of their oppression. For men that means cutting beards they had to grow long. For women it's burning clothes they were forced to wear. But not everyone in this camp is now free. Inside the camp there's a separate section for ISIS brides. As we approach, we see a convoy of intelligence agents here to question them. These are the women who came to Syria to marry the militants. You were born there? In bayern, Munich? Landzot. Reporter: They were hesitant to speak with us at first. This is okay. Reporter: Nadia was born in Germany and traveled to Syria to marry a marine she met on Facebook. He was an ISIS fighter. People at home, they will look at you and say why did you come to Syria? Why did you marry an ISIS fighter? Reporter: She says her family drove her away after forcing her into an arranged marriage, so she was looking for a way out. I make a big mistake. . Reporter: She claims she didn't know what ISIS was or how brutal it could be. You must have seen they were cutting people's heads off, they were killing people. No, no, no. I don't see anything. I stay only at home. I don't -- I don't have real friends. I am only a housewife. I have three babies. I am a -- Reporter: Like many ISIS brides her future and her children's future are in limbo. Her babies have no passports. This war has so many victims. People like Christian and sozdan are fighters driven to be on the front lines in what they see as a virtuous struggle. And the stakes are too great now to quit. What happens when this war against ISIS is over? Do you see a time of peace? Translator: Yes. I believe there will be peace soon. Reporter: Sozdan was willing to sacrifice everything for that left her on the streets of raqqa, sozdar was killed with nine of her comrades. Another day, another funeral. Grief upon grief. But this time it's sozdar's face on the coffin. Sometimes bravery alone isn't enough. Remember the name sozdar. She's been fighting ISIS for her homeland and for America. For "Nightline" Ian Pannell in raqqa, Syria. Sometimes bravery alone is not enough. Profound sentiment. Our thanks to Ian and his team for shedding light on the story of raqqa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.