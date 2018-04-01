"Jeopardy" contestant loses $3200 for saying 'Gangster' instead of 'Gangsta'

More
The correct answer to the clue, "A song by Coolio from, 'Dangerous Minds' goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic," is, "What is Gangsta's Paradise Lost."
0:40 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for "Jeopardy" contestant loses $3200 for saying 'Gangster' instead of 'Gangsta'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52132215,"title":"\"Jeopardy\" contestant loses $3200 for saying 'Gangster' instead of 'Gangsta'","duration":"0:40","description":"The correct answer to the clue, \"A song by Coolio from, 'Dangerous Minds' goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic,\" is, \"What is Gangsta's Paradise Lost.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/jeopardy-contestant-loses-3200-gangster-gangsta-52132215","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.