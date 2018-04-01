{"id":52132215,"title":"\"Jeopardy\" contestant loses $3200 for saying 'Gangster' instead of 'Gangsta'","duration":"0:40","description":"The correct answer to the clue, \"A song by Coolio from, 'Dangerous Minds' goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic,\" is, \"What is Gangsta's Paradise Lost.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/jeopardy-contestant-loses-3200-gangster-gangsta-52132215","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}