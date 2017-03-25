Transcript for Kenyan hotel, sanctuary allows visitors to have breakfast with giraffes

Seeing a giraffe up close is an unforgettable experience. But being licked in the face by one is totally surreal. At giraffe manor in Nairobi, Kenya, you can live out your wildest animal dreams and literally get neck and neck with these exotic butte tizz. Here's "Nightline" coanchor juju Chang. Reporter: It's breakfast time at giraffe manor. This morning my table for one has some very lean and lanky party crashers. Kind of crazy, right? Excuse me. We have to have a little decorum here. One for you. One for me. Fraternizing with guests is not only allowed but encouraged here so that visitors feel a kinship with these great but increasingly vulnerable animals. I usually don't kiss on the first date. Their tongue feels a little sandpapery, I have to say. I'm sure she has some criticisms of me too, though. What are you doing for breakfast tomorrow? Reporter: It's all stand fare at this most extraordinary of hotels outside Nairobi, Kenya. Built in the 1930s in the style of a Scottish hunting lodge it's owned by fourth-generation Kenyans Tyra and Karl Hartley. Everywhere you turn there they are. Sticking their heads in bedroom windows. Mingling with guests. They love interaction. They have different characters. Reporter: Even interrupting our interview. Oh my goodness. Just got nudged. Currently there are 12 giraffes here. So we have Margaret, Thelma, Stacy, and right at the end is Kelly. Kelly, you can see she's slightly pregnant. The stomach is slightly distended. Reporter: But it's not all tea and crumpets for these genteel giants. Giraffes are facing what experts call a silent extinction, their population down 40% in 20 years. They were only classified as vulnerable for the first time this past December. Some of the spes seals are down 60% of their original numbers. By 2030, if the trend continues, a lot of the species will be extinct. Reporter: There are far more elephants, whose plight is much more well known, than giraffes. 500,000, versus just 90,000. Which is news even to their guests. I didn't know those were becoming endangers until we came here. You can't imagine that gentle animal can be threatened. But I mean, the history of this place is built simply on that threat. Reporter: Indeed, giraffe manor was created on the premise of saving these elegant creatures. Back in the '70s, then-owner Betty Leslie Melville, an American former fashion model, convinced her husband jock to allow three giraffes to live on their land when their habitat was threatened. She managed to flutter eyelids and persuade her husband that this was a great thing to do. They wanted to save this amazing species of giraffe. And brought them from western Kenya to 90 robenairobi to propagate and regenerate this population in the wild again. Reporter: Part of the hotel's land is dedicated to the giraffe center which educates the lollipop latin and fosters breeding programs to increase giraffes in the wild. A percentage of every room fee at the manor goes to the center. One of the biggest issues facing giraffes is urban enroachment. As populations grow and cities expand, they lose their habitats. To get a sense how closely the urban sprawl is encroaching on the habitat, this right here is Nairobi national park. And this is the four-lane highway. Nowhere is this more clear than at Nairobi national park. Just miles away from giraffe manor, at 44 square miles, twice the size of Manhattan. Yet its parameters are constantly being whittled down. That's downtown Nairobi. Reporter: We head into the park with Arthur of the giraffe conservation foundation, the rwandan-born researcher is getting his ph.d. At Michigan state. Traffic jam. Reporter: Amidst the monkeys, zebras, hippos and giraffes dotting the landscape, another ubiquitous sight. So this image basically sums it up, doesn't it. That man is encroaching on his habitat. Yes. If you look up ahead you can see the real problem. Those are housing developments coming up. And a few years back you never used to have this, all this was open. All animals could migrate that way. Now it's inaccessible. Reporter: That giraffe is completely holding its ground. It's like, uh-uh, I ain't moving. You're in my hood, chump. A giraffe's kick can break a lion's back, but giraffes are being killed off by a far more lethal proceeded for, from trophy hunters to poachers. They're hunted for their meat, skull, and bones. In some places it's traditional medicine, believing bones and brain marrow can cure AIDS. In some places they're hunted for their tails only. They'll kill a whole animal for that small part of it, tail. Man is the biggest threat to giraffes? Yes in a nutshell. That's one way to put it. Reporter: Arthur's foundation has gone to dramatic lengths to reverse these trends, tracking poaching snares and in one ambitious project, transporting giraffes across the nile river by ferry, away from the devastating oil drilling in Uganda, as seen in this pbs documentary "Africa's gentle giants." We just crossed the hub of the nile with six giraffes. Reporter: Adding to this, a missed pr opportunity for these glorious animals. We've had good media coverage with other animals. So giraffes, this has really just come up in the last 10 years. Right. So there's a real need to do more and get more data and just see what you can do better to protect these populations. Do you think they are silently going extinct? Unfortunately, it's heading in that direction. Reporter: A grim reality that needs to be shared as nothing's more dangerous to these beautiful creatures than silence. For "Nightline," I'm juju Chang in Nairobi, Kenya.

