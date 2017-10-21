Transcript for Killer clown murder: Police finally make an arrest 27 years later

Here's ABC's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: The clowncentric blockbuster "It" international sensation this year, becoming the top horror film of all-time. But in 1990, "It" was real. People were concerned it was a mad, craze clown. This is not fun and games. That was going to show up at your door and shoot you in the face. Reporter:wellington, Florida. A hidden jewel in the crown of palm beach county. On a Saturday morning in may of 1990, someone dressed as a clown and driving a white Chrysler la baron heads into the community of aero park. Inside a delivery of balloons and a bouquet of flowers, gifts earmarked for Mrs. Marlene Warren. The clown walked to the door. And then Marlene answered the door. The clown hands her balloons and some flowers, she says, oh, how pretty. I'll still remember this fact to this day. One of the balloons said "You're the greatest." The clown pulls out a gun and fires it point blank range into Marlene's face. Reporter: At the time of the shooting, Marlene's 22-year-old son, Joe, is at home with friends. He remembers seeing the clown's brown eyes as the clown got into a white cries letter la baron. Reporter: The 40-year-old mom lingers, but there's no hope. She dies two days later. Her still-grieving parents say she had no enemies. Marlene was outstanding. Friendly, loving. Reporter: Eerily, mom Shirley tells us the family always liked clowns. In fact, here's their circus room in their home. She liked the clowns when she was a little girl. I come in here, I think of her. Reporter: At the time of the murders, Marlene's husband of 18 years, Michael Warren, was running a used car lot and rental car agency. A lot of the cars were not the best cars to buy. It was one of those places that you went if you had really bad credit. Reporter: Whispers of an affair. Marlene told her parents the marriage was rocky. She said to her parents, if something happens to me, Michael did it. Reporter: Racing to find the killer, detectives conduct surveillance at her burial and run down leads. Police are reportedly quizzing business associates of Michael Warren who confirm his dead wife's suspicions about Michael cheating. There were rumors, at least that Mr. Warren was having an affair with a specific woman that used to repossess cars for him. Reporter: That woman is Sheila Keane. She apparently was tough as nails. People said she would go to any neighborhood, any time of the day or night, and put her flatbed truck up and take a car. She was fearless. Reporter: Both deny any romantic relationship. When they asked Mr. Warren about the supposed affair with Sheila Keane, he'd deny it. Employees said she'd leave for long lunches together -- Reporter: Dkts get a search warrant for Sheila's apartment, confiscating clothes and samples of her hair. They take a look at the widower they say stands to benefit from maene's murder, including a life insurance policy covering the victim, full control of the family business, plus that home at aero club. In all, a seven-figure possible payout for the grieving husband. I told him, I says, Mike, I don't think that you done it, but I know pretty damn well that you know more about it than you're letting out. And he says, honest, honest bill, he says, I don't know. Reporter: He maintains his innocence and has an alibi. He was on I-95 headed to Calder racetrack in Miami during the time of the murder. He had friends with him in the car, so he had an alibi. Reporter: Slowly but surely, dark clouds of suspicion gathering in the sunshine state. And Sheila Keane squarely in detectives' crosshairs. She allegedly went to an auto parts store she frequented dressed as a clown to entertain the owner's young children. Reporter: Good news for Sheila, she says she has an alibi too. Sheila said she could not possibly have committed this crime because she was ought repo'ing cars at the time. Reporter: Bad news, the evidence seems to point to her. Employees at a costume shop and grocery store I.d.'d Sheila to the police as a person who bought a clown costume, nowers and balloons before the murder. Still, she wasn't arrested. Prosecutors felt there was not enough evidence to get a conviction. And with that, the unsolved mystery fades from the headlines. Once there were other horrific murders to cover, unfortunately Marlene kind of got lost. Reporter: But Michael does go to prison. He's convicted of 43 counts of racketeering, theft, and odometer rollbacks and serves 3 1/2 years. He's released on new year's eve in 1997. Seven years later, he's living a quiet new life in the lovely quaint town of Abington, Virginia. And this 4,100 square foot home he built with his new wife. Very friendly, outgoing, nice. Reporter: Neighbors Brooke and rocky blevins become close friends with the newcomers, known to them as Debbie and Mike. Very much in love, very close. Reporter: In fact, Mike and Debbie worked together, running their business just across the state border in kingsport, Tennessee. The two operate the purple cow, a quirky and popular drive-through fast food joint. They sold it last year. He prided himself in that, Mike. He is a terrific cook. But they had a tremendous business. Reporter: But it turns out that sociable, hard-working couple has a dark past. Mike is none other than Michael Warren, whose wife Marlene was gunned down 14 years earlier by that killer dressed as a clown. As for Debbie, she's actually Sheila Keane. The person police suspected of being that killer clown, who despite circumstantial evidence pointing her way was never charged with the crime. But palm beach county authorities say this case was still on their radar, and last month they were finally ready to arrest their key suspect, Debbie. Our agency received a call in regards to the murder of an individual that occurred back in 1990. Reporter: On September 26th, a trap is set after the Warrens are spotted leaving their home in their Cadillac SUV. The vehicles were strategically placed along various locations and observed the black Cadillac escalade as it was traveling. Reporter: The couple's escalade stopped and surrounded as her husband Michael looks on, Sheila placed in custody. The breakthrough authorities say was through something that didn't exist back in 1990. Sophisticated DNA testing. Police in Florida arresting a female suspect -- Reporter: Sheila Warren's arrest makes headlines nationwide. Detectives always suspected Sheila but couldn't prove it. How confident are you that you have the shooter? 100%. Reporter: While authorities are intentionally vague on exactly what they tested and how, investigators reportedly found Orange fibers, possibly from a wig, and hair, in that cries letter la baron believed to be the getaway car. Can you really go back 27 years and test evidence for today's DNA technology and make a case? Yeah, without a doubt, as long as DNA has been preserved cold and dry. There's no way out, they're going to get results. Reporter: Sheila Keane Warren was extradited back to Florida and is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm. Sometimes justice can be delayed, but justice eventually arrives. Reporter: She later pleads not guilty. She vehemently denies any involvement. Reporter: As for her husband, formerly married to murder victim Marlene Warren, tonight he's telling ABC news Sheila is falsely accused and that this is very serious and very unfair. Investigators mum on whether he might face charges. I can't speak specifically to Michael Warren. We're going to investigate anyone who may be culpable and we'll make a decision on prosecutions as appropriate. Reporter: Meantime, back in palm beach county, there's a sense of relief that there's possibly an end to a bizarre and chilling murder case. I feel like crying. Those nasty people. Reporter: But emotions still raw all these years later for Marlene Warren's parents. You can't tell me that he didn't know. No way in heck. She got away with it for so long. If there's a hell, I hope she rots in it. Reporter: For "Nightline," Deborah Roberts, west palm beach county, Florida.

