First Lady Melania Trump hosts first state dinner, along with President Trump

The Trumps hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House.
0:44 | 04/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for First Lady Melania Trump hosts first state dinner, along with President Trump
The first lady sparkling in her Chanel gown alongside president trump. Hosting their first-ever state dinner honor of French president Emmanuel macron and his wife. Tonight a select group of insiders enjoying goat cheese and rack of spring lamb, served on China commissioned by Hillary Clinton. All against a candle lit cream and gold backdrop chosen by Melania. America's absolutely incredible first lady, thank you for making this an evening we will always cherish and remember. Thank you, Melania. An evening to remember, and a French connection renewed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

