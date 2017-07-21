Transcript for Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

We've got some sad news to report from the world of pop music. Linkin park front Manchester Bennington has died. The singer found dead in an apartment near Los Angeles in a suspected suicide. Bennington was a two-time grammy winner and he released seven albums with linkin park. His bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted today confirming the news. "Shocked and heartbroken but it's true." Bennington leaves behind his wife and six children. He was 41 years of age.

