Transcript for Mama June Shannon shares dramatic weight loss journey

Finally tonight, mama has a brand new bod. Here's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: They're self ro claped red necks who launched to stardom reality TV. Honey boo boo and her mom, June Thompson, better known as mama June. For most of her time in the spotlight, mama June has looked like this C but no longer. Look at you. Yes. How much did you weigh at your worst? 460. Reporter: After years of being dangerously oh piece, mama June took a drastic step. Gastric sleeve surgery, reducing the size of her stomach. All documented on mama June from not to hot. Some people would suspect that maybe it was about ratings. I was under the surgery whether there were cameras or not. Reporter: The weight loss took nearly two years along with diet and exercise. Unfamiliar territory. It's the first time you really exercised? Uh-huh. Reporter: How hard was that? Very. I didn't want to do it. Reporter: Add to that, two more painful surgeries to remove her excess skin. Compared to her former self, the new June is barely recognizable. When you look at these old pictures of mama June, these are the pictures that the world got to know you. That's not me. Reporter: Even with the ups and downs, mama June and her family are doing what they do best, grabbing headlines and ratings. Did you ever have any regrets about reality TV? If I had anything I regretted, I wouldn't have done it to begin with. Reporter: Deborah Roberts in New York.

