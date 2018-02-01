Transcript for Mariah Carey's triumphant return to 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

It is Mariah Carey. It was redemption of sorts. Braving frigid temperatures, Mimi made her triumphant return to "Dick Clark's rockin' new year's eve." This year, singing some of her hit songs, though she did have one request. Happy new year. If they'll let me, they told me there'd be tea. Oh, it's a disaster. Just brought me down. Reporter: Her performance from last year still lives on in infamy. All right. Reporter: After reps for the singer said her earpie wasn't working. Amazing. ??? When a hero comes along ??? Reporter: But this year she returned as only she can. ??? Happy new year ??? Reporter: And in the end, she even found her tea. Good for her. It was the late Ella Fitzgerald who said the only thing better than singing is more singing.

