Transcript for What Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley say new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer might reveal

The trailer for "Star wars: Last jedi" finally here. The force is strong with this one. In an ABC exclusive directors and stars reveal what we can expect from the newest installment of the juggernaut franchise. Here's ABC's Paula Faris. Reporter: It's finally here. The long-awaited first look at "The last jedi," episode 8 in the "Star wars" saga. The trailer pack the with exotic new worlds. Epic space battles. The return of iconic heroes and villains. Glimpses of heroine Rae training with Luke Skywalker. Breathe. Just breathe. Is that your voice? Yes. Are you speaking to Rae? It's possible. I think there's a response in there, it sounds like it's my voice. Light. Darkness. Is it you that's saying -- It's time for the jedi to end. It is. What has happened to you? Well -- To reach this point? I think that's the only story point that's in the teaser. I can't really describe more. It was shocking to me to read what Ryan had written. As I'm sure it will be for the audience. I think how "The last jedi" starts and the journey we go on is perhaps unexpected. Do you make a turn to the dark side? It's possible. Anything's possible. Reporter: The first scene of the movie, produced by ABC's parent company Disney, picks up exactly where "The force awakens" left off. Rae finds the elusive Luke Skywalker, who's gone into exile. Literally a cliff hanger, I love that the metaphor, me standing on a cliff. When you guys read the script, were there big surprises in there even for you? Yeah. I went to Ryan's office and I was like, we node to have a talk about what's happening here. When I read, a, I told Ryan, I fundamentally disagree with virtually everything you've decided about my character. But might an good sign, because I was really wrong about seven. I said, when I turn around, the audience is going to hoot and holler because it's such an obvious cheat. I didn't foresee John Williams' incredible muse sxikt shots of day, the buildup to it all. I was never happier to be wrong. Reporter: In the trailer, it appears Luke mentors Rae as his jedi trainee. A role reversal for the one-time student who's now become the master. Director Ryan Johnson says it's not like the "Star wars" mentorships we've seen in the past. There's definitely an element of mentorship and training that happens between the two of them. But it's not an exact mirror of training that we've seen before. You seem to be much more proficient with the lightsaber. I mean -- I was all right in "Force awakens." She did a couple of lightsaber duels for dummies. Everybody wants to know who you are, who you're from, where your parents are, will all that be answered? It's interesting because I didn't know -- mark was telling me I didn't know when darth vader said "I'm your father," people didn't believe it was true. It was interesting. I thought everyone was going to be that's been answered. But it hasn't. I think a lot of the questions are still being answered in "Jedi." It's that thing of discovery. Are we going to find out who her parents are? Uh -- You don't have to tell me. It's something that is absolutely going to be addressed in the movie. It will be addressed. There won't be clarification? It depends on -- I can't say. I was about to say something. You almost got me. This is the circle of trust. Is it? Is it now? Reporter: The trailer was released today at the fan event "Star wars" celebration" in Orlando, Florida. Do a chewy impression. Do you have a crush on bb 8? Featuring appearances from jedi royalty. Markham mill! Harrison Ford! Reporter: No reunion could be complete without honoring the beloved princess. She was a senator. She was -- played a part that was very smart. What the hell are you doing? Somebody has to save our skins. Reporter: There was a moving tribute to the late Carrie fisher. Her 24-year-old daughter Billy lord took the stage in a leia-inspired dress in honor of her late mother. Py mom used to say she never knew where princess Leia ended and Carrie fisher began. Reporter: Then she spoke her mother's most famous "Star wars" lines. Help me, obi-wan kenobi. You're my only hope. It's foolish to think I could bring him home. Reporter: Carrie fisher will be in it too, she completed filming before her dead. But questions remain about the character in the series films. I want him back. Reporter: Recently fisher's brother Todd told "Daily news confidential" that princess Leia would appear in episode 9, a film that isn't even set to hit theaters until two years from now. He was probably confused. Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine. Reporter: For Markham mill, who started this journey with fisher 40 years ago, they were close. Not just on the screen but in real life too. It leaves a terrible hole in the family that will never be filled. But I do know that she wouldn't want us to be consumed by grief. I still don't think of her in the past tense. She's so alive. She was such a big part of these "Star wars" celebrations. Of course. Has it hit you on a different level that she's not here with you? Yeah. Because she made everything more fun. If she were next to me, she'd crash my interview, I'd crash hers. It was impossible to be around her and not have so much fun. Reporter: This next generation of "Star wars" actors clearly carrying on fisher's vivacity. John voyega reprising the role of Finn. The last movie left him badly injured in a lightsaber duel. I'm in a suit in a medical facility because of the lightsaber scars. He's still going through recovery. Reporter: Joined by actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays a new character named rose. She's part of the resistance, she gets wrapped up in this insane adventure. There is a mission that needs to be accomplished and Finn and rose go on an amazing adventure together. That in itself gives birth to new things. Reporter: The limitless possibilities part of what's kept the "Star wars" faithful hooked on the franchise for decades. May the force be with you. There's an infinite number of wonderful stories to be hold in this universe. It is such an emotional experience for these fans. It's wonderful. To be part of something that you know is going to be joyous, in a positive way, is an unusual phenomenon. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Paula Faris in Orlando.

