Transcript for Matt Lauer responds to allegations of 'inappropriate sexual behavior'

We moments ago received a statement from Matt. "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry." Reporter: One day after he was fired by NBC news, Matt Lauer breaking his silence. Issuing a statement that was read on-air by his former "Today" coanchor Savannah Guthrie. If I am writing this I realize the depth and the disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Reporter: Lauer says, some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." Lauer was fired following a female staffer's ac cases of sexual misconduct during and after the olympics in Sochi. Welcome to Sochi, Russia on a Wednesday morning, I'm Matt Lauer -- Reporter: Since the shocking accusation "The New York Times" reports two more women have come forward, one telling the paper Lauer summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door -- She says he asked her to unbutton her blouse, which he did. She says he came around from his desk, pulled down her pants, and had sex with her. Reporter: The woman says she didn't report it because she felt ashamed and didn't want to lose her job. She says she does bear some of the responsibility for what happened. But she felt like he was kind of using his power over her. Reporter: According to the "New York Times" at some point she passed out in Lauer's office and he asked his assistant to bring her to the nurse. Lawyer Gloria Allred has spent much of her career representing women who say they've been Abu abused by high-profile men. It's very difficult for a person who is a victim of sexual harassment in employment to come forward against a very rich, famous, powerful supervisor or someone at her place of employment who might have influence on whether she is terminated or demoted. Reporter: "Variety" says three women described alleged patterns of lewd behavior by Lauer, allegedly once giving a colleague a sex toy as a present and included an explicit note. Another female reportedly claims he summoned her to his office then dropped his pants. And that he was known for making off-color comments verbally and over text messages. Often there are rumors flying about what an anchor is doing in the workplace it's usually not a secret. But the fact that there may be rumors, and yet the host remains in his position and may even be awarded a new contract, is a not so secret message to employees that the corporation is not going to do anything about it. Reporter: NBC denies that they knew anything about the allegations of sexual harassment against their star anchor before Monday night. CNN president Jeff Zucker, former executive producer of the "Today" show, said this to "Business insider." Obviously I've known Matt for 25 years. And I didn't know this man. Reporter: The recent allegations are bringing up other moments from the "Today" show, including this parody segment from 2012. Lauer and Willie geist seem to mock sexual harassment in the workplace. As Willie's hand goes in for the swat -- Reporter: And other clips resurfacing too, like this sexually-driven sketch. Drink it in, ladies! Again, Matt, really? It's the third time this week. Reporter: Former cohost Katie Kirk said this apparently in jest about Lauer in a game show in 2012. What is Matt's most annoying habit? He pinches me on the . Reporter: Lauer's fall from grace after more than 20 years as coanchor of the "Today" show has happened at lightning speed. His face scrubbed from the show's social media accounts. Last name he was pulled from NBC's famous tree-lighting show. The atmosphere is electric, there's a half a million people have come out -- Reporter: This morning he was are he was spotted on long Island. His family lives there full-time in a lavish waterfront estate $33 million. Matt Lauer the latest in a string of powerful men who have resigned or been fired because of allegations of sexual harassment in the last few weeks. ??? Reporter: Yesterday radio host garrison keillor fired from Minnesota public radio. Just this morning, entrepreneur and cofounder of def jam rorlg recordings, Russell Simmons, stepped down after allegations of sexual assault surfaced in "The Hollywood reporter" and earlier in the "L.A. Times." Lots of microphones today. Reporter: Tonight word that congress paid $100,000 in a secret settlement of harassment claims against disgraced former congressman Eric massa, part of $17 million taxpayer dollars paid out over the last 20 years. For Lauer and many others a recognition of a sea change in the way men will be allowed to treat women in the workplace. Nobody should have to trade sexual favors in order to get a job or keep a job. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm linsey Davis in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.