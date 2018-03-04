Transcript for Meet a 16-year-old self-taught contortionist and YouTube star

If you ever come across a girl running like a spider, twisting her body like human pretzel, or eating a happen burg we are her feet, there's a good chance it's sofie dossi. She is a YouTube sensation with 1.4 million subscribers. She can shoot an arrow with her toes. Sofie is completely self-taught, training in gymnastics and dance as a kid but soon realizing she had a different call. The world can't get enough of you. What attracted to you this? I always loved gymnastics and dance and it was like combine them together. When did you know you were more flexible than the average person? I realized I was unique when I saw the contortionist from cirque du soleil and I thought, I can do that. She first hit it big on "America's got talent," quickly winning over the judges. Even Simon Cowell. You're like someone from "Game of thrones." Aren't you? The performance earned her the coveted golden buzzer. And catapulted her into tweet stardom. She has performed on Ellen. Have you ever had back issues? Not at all. And has billboards and gigs around the world. She's also become sort of a family business for the dossis. Her older brother is her YouTube co-star. He also shoots, edits and co-produces her videos. Does it make it easier that your brother is on the other side of that camera? Yes. We play off each other sometimes. It helps. Because we would get along really, really well. Sign, co-sign. Her mom home schools her to accommodate her busy travel schedule. And her dad Mike is not only her road crew but all that equipment she performs, with Mike builds it. Your dad makes all of your props. How do you come up with them? I'll come one a cool design and I'll say wouldn't that be cool if there was like maybe these cane that's spin or something like that. We'll go to Home Depot and build it. Reporter: We're with the dossis in New York City. How do you get warmed up for a show like this? One thing do I is jump up and down a lot. Super excited. Warm up, imagine my routine, go out there, just perform my heart to the audience. And kick some butt. Yeah. Done. After hair, make-up, reversing, stretching, more stretching, and are help with dad, it's showtime. Reporter: I asked her ago if she was service and she said just excited. But I'm nervous. With dad as her stage hand, sofie wows the crowd with her signature move. Not donal she hit the target. She hit the center of the target. Happy? This is actually really good now. Welcome back. Back at the dossi home in southern California, the kitchen is more like YouTube studio. A stuffed animal! And the living room, a training facility. So this is my front room. We don't have a couch. We have mats and my equipment. This house isn't a Normal house. And the dossi's backyard? It is not just for barbecuing of the. We have this where I who know my whoms and silks. I've kind of taken over the house. When people watch you. You make it look so easy. Like it's no big deal. It is a lot of trial and error. I'll be home and I'll be trying these tricks and I'll fall a lot. But it doesn't matter how many times you fall. It matters how many times you get back up. This became the move that's the finale. She doesn't just practice moves. She invents them. I haven't seen anyone else do this. What is it like to walk around a city like the and get recognized by so many people? It's incredible. The fact that you can inspire that many people. Sometimes, you almost don't expect to be recognized but then you are. It's been, again, you go, wow, I'm reaching so many people. When I was younger, I told myself I had written down like a dream board. When I grow up, I'm going to travel the world and do what I love. And it's happening. Economic off my dream board. But she still makes time to have a little fun. Can you chase those guys? For "Nightline." Just chilling, you know. And next, don't be mad that they busted your bracket.

