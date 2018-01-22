Meet Mikie Sherrill, an ex-Navy helicopter pilot running for Congress

Sherrill, a mother of four, a former pilot and federal prosecutor, is running against a 22-year Republican incumbent in New Jersey's 11th District.
3:00 | 01/22/18

Comments
We're taking it very solid this country. We're taking on the fight to protect our values to protect them we think American theme. And we can do. Together. After being a navy helicopter pilot in a federal prosecutor. And serving my country for my entire adult life. Two to be here and have a congressperson. Who would mean it's. Matches and nine cents tonight. You know WOK let me remind you have a heart attack record actress Anna and I got elected I have to rent for not. I'm incredibly concerned about the future of this country. And snow and incredibly invested. I got my campaign started sort of across my kitchen table and timing has you know I think day at a record high risk. Yeah yeah I think he down. And when I actually went down there. A friend of mine in DC than I had served in the military went. I. And they see any change got at least. I wish we had had a hard time but they happen again elected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

