Transcript for Michael Flynn resigns as Trump's national security adviser

into his tenure, amid growing concerns about his contact with the Russian ambassador and whether he misled vice president pence about whether sanctions against Russia were discussed. Flynn wrote in his resignation letter, "Unfortunately because of the fast pace of events I inadvertently briefed the vice president elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador." The retired lieutenant general added "I have sincerely apologized to the president and vice president and they have accepted my apology." We'll have a complete wrap-up on "Good morning America" tomorrow.

