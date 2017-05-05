Transcript for Mom who won custody of 2 kids featured in YouTube stars' prank videos speaks out

The story of a family who may have taken their pursuit of social media fame and fortune too far. The parents behind the popular YouTube channel daddy O five say they thought they were playing innocent pranks on their children. Instead they're sparking outrage and accusations of abuse. Now they're telling their side of the story to ABC's T.J. Holmes. What the hell? Dad! Cody! I didn't do that! You tell me what you did! I swear to god I didn't do that! Reporter: The video is shocking. I didn't do that! Why did you do that? Reporter: 9-year-old Cody martin, berated with profanities by his father and stepmother Mike and Heather martin. He cries hysterically while the screaming continues for more than three minutes. You did it! You both did it! Reporter: What it seems Cody doesn't know, it's a so-called prank. I got a prank for Cody. I bought this here invisible ink. And I'm going to squirt it all over his carpet and start flipping out. Reporter: Even after the big reveal -- You just got owned. It's just a prank, Brah. Reporter: The kids aren't laugh. The entire 84 deal was uploaded to the Maryland family's popular YouTube page daddy O five which features many similar stunts. The video sparked outrage. "This makes me shudder." "Mental abuse." I am ashamed. This just -- it started out as family fun. It started with me and my kids. Then it was just about making a video and then making the next video more crazier than the next. They would get exciting when they would get a lot of views. It was more for shock value. I'm tired of this. Reporter: What they also got was backlash from fellow video bloggers. I am personally concerned for these kids. It is not okay to treat children like this. And just call it a prank, Brah. Reporter: Many use the hash tag help Cody and Emma. Law enforcement is stepping in. Cody and Emma were both removed from the home and at least temporarily placed with their biological mother rose. Emma and Cody are with me. I have emergency custody. Reporter: Child protective services and the Frederick county sheriff's office are investigating the martin household but declined to comment to ABC. A lot of times abuse takes place behind closed doors. Go and take the camera with you. No! It's this Uber documentation and videoing of what's been going on that's so different. Reporter: With more than 750,000 subscribers, daddy O five was once a lucrative channel. Although the Martins doesn't disclose how much they made. We were all enjoying it, everyone had confidence from this, everybody was so happy to be a youtuber and to be making these videos. Everything clouded my judgment. I was able to do so many things for my family because of this YouTube channel. We were able to give the kids college funds. We were able to move out of a neighborhood of crime. Go upstairs, check that out first. I ended up destroying my family. Thinking that I was helping my family. Reporter: When the controversy first began, Michael and Heather allege their videos were dramatizations. Stop it! Reporter: They say Cody was in on that ink prank. I didn't do that! Reporter: In a post titled "Family destroyed over false accusations." A lot of people apparently don't get it. A lot of people don't see the humor in it. You all were initially defensive before you were apologetic. Why? Because the kids loved the YouTube channel. So they kind of felt like they were being attacked. Then we felt the offense of those parents. We didn't do this! Reporter: Many credit ins say the children's emotions seemed painfully real. You did! Yes, you did! We did do pranks. But most of the time the kids knew about them. They were planned. Some stuff is real. Some stuff was acted out, scripted. You're not suggesting that your kids and the crying and the sobbing and that emotion we see was not real, are you. Um -- not every single time. Some of it was acted. Some of it was. Listen! It's just a prank. The fact that the parents said that this was a prank does not make what happened any better or any less problematic. What's so disturbing is that the kids were really being used. Did he roll his eyes? Reporter: Even in the more reserved slice of life videos, little Cody often seems to be a target. Cody's going to Nan's because Cody was bad and didn't earn going to Disney. Reporter: With 11-year-old Emma caught in the crossfire too. Rose says she was stunned by the video. He's abusing my kids, hurting my kids, making them feel bad about themselves. Hey, everybody, we're going to set the alarm off. Reporter: The pranks frequently seem to fly out of control. One video even appears to show Mike drawing a gun after an apparent joke gone wrong. I'm going to ! Somebody's going to get shot! Was this scripted? When it was supposed to be someone, an intruder in the house? 100% scripted. The characters that you see on our YouTube channel is not a reflection of who we are. It's not. It's a character. It was a show. A bad show, but it was a show. A show that children should not be involved in. They shouldn't. The problem with things that are online is there's no escape. So once it's out there, it's not like you can go to your room, close the door, in the old days, and say, I can shield myself from this abuse, or the embarrassment. The humiliation feels so present, so permanent. Reporter: The Martins pulled all their videos and replaced them with this tearful apology. We're the parents. And we should have made better decisions. Reporter: But they maintain that at the core of it all, their intentions were good. Good job! You've got dads that are lawyers. I'm not no lawyer. You've got dads that are doctors. I can't do that. I felt like I'm not being the dad that they deserve. I'm no hero to them. But then starting YouTube, seeing how happy these kids get when they get these views -- I'm a dad. And it hurt my gut to hear you say what you just said. Do you really think your kids -- you aren't a hero to your kids before this? I didn't feel like it. I swear to god, I didn't feel like it. We love our kids. They're the most important thing in the world to us. We do everything for them. Our whole world revolves around our kids. We made poor parenting choices by portraying ourselves this way. But we are not bad people. Reporter: If and when the Martins will get custody of Cody and Emma again remains uncertain. As of now, no charges have been filed. They are due to appear in court tomorrow. A spokesperson tells ABC, on behalf of the Martins, the Martins accept full responsibility for their parenting decisions and remain transparent and cooperative with oversight agencies. Their primary focus continues to be their family during this extraordinarily difficult time. They're doing better. It's going to take a long time to get them back on track. I want them to be happy. I want them to feel safe. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm T.J. Holmes in Frederick, Maryland.

