Transcript for Narrow escape from 2015 Mount Everest earthquake caught on camera

It was among the most catastrophic natural disasters ever to strike Nepal. The 2015 earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people, wiping out entire villages and triggering a deadly avalanche at mt. Everest. Tonight we hear stories of survival from some lucky visitors escaped the carnage and witnessed the harrowing footage taken from inside the danger zone. It's one of the most majestic yet dangerous places on Earth. Mt. Everest in Nepal's himalayan mountains towering more than 29,000 feet above sea level. Two years ago on April 25th, disaster strikes. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hitting Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people, trapping climbers on the world's highest mountain. When I saw this thing, I figured, that's it. It's over. There's no surviving this. Reporter: American filmmaker Michael churtin was at base camp covering a team of climb wherts earthquake hit. At 17,000 feet, base camp is normally considered safe. It's about 11:00 or so. We're sitting there hanging out. And then all of a sudden the Earth moves like that. It gets very violent, it's very hard to stand up. What was your first reaction when you felt it? I've got to get my camera. Reporter: Michael managed to capture a few heart-stopping moments as the avalanche thunders down the mountain. I saw this giant wave coming in, just a massive wall, like an empire state building thing of ice and rock. I could see ice and rock shooting out at an incredible speed. Reporter: He and the other climbers scramble for whatever cover they can find. It looks like a horror movie. It was seven or eight seconds from the time I saw that impact would happen. I yelled, get down. Then yelled, get down again. And braced for impact. Right. What happened around you in those seven second. My mind was like, where can I go that's safe? There was a concrete rock structure that the sherpa had built. Fy put my shoulder against that, I won't get blown away. That's what I did. Everyone else scattered. One this way, one that way. There really wasn't any time. Reporter: He prepares for the worst. Just like, so, this is how I die, huh? Reporter: But he didn't. When I popped up, everything was gone. An entire 27 tents are just completely swept away. It looked like that was for all of base camp. It was just destruction. Reporter: He was lucky. 19 people died on Everest that day. Among the dead, three Americans. Michael was suffering from concussion, a broken nose. I realized I was a casualty. You could see the way people look at you. I guess I had a lot of blood coming out. Reporter: He somehow managed to hike down the mountain to safety, taken by helicopter to Kathmandu two days later. Michael's narrow escape documented in this smithsonian channel's "Nightmare on Everest." But the climbers on Everest weren't the only ones trapped by the deadly quake. California native cat Heldman was in Nepal on a month-long adventure. Beautiful trails that go from one village to the next that are full of tea houses. Really beautiful area. Reporter: She was in this tea house in the langtan valley region when the earthquake hit. We all started running out of the building. When we got outside, the Earth was just rolling and shaking. Reporter: Most of the climbers managed to escape from the crumbling building. With her husband filming, cat doing the unthinkable. I didn't even think, I just ran in. Reporter: Running back into the collapsing tea house to help someone escape. But the terror wasn't over. Somebody screamed, avalanche! It was snow and rock and ice. And it was hurtling down the mountain at velocity you can't fathom. We all started running for our lives. Reporter: She survived but the village, December mated. Cut off from the rest of the world with food and water and other basics in short supply. We set up like a little triage in the caves. We just took all -- we took all the wounded people into the cave. And -- sorry. We had to like try to figure out how to give comfort and take care of people that were badly injured that needed like professionals, not us. Reporter: But the situation in the langtan valley was deteriorating. We have tried to use satellite phone to contact a helicopter rescue, but I don't think we've been successful so far. Reporter: As cat describes on this phone call to ABC news two days after the earthquake. We're in desperate need of rescue. We only have a couple of days of food left. So I don't know what we'll do finally, four days after the earthquake, cat is flown out of the disaster zone. It was the first time that I think anyone really felt anything -- anything close to safe. Reporter: For cat, a bittersweet departure, knowing the landscape that attracts so many visitors was now touched by tragedy. "Nightmare on Everest" premieres on the smithsonian channel Monday.

