Neil Diamond announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from touring

More
The legendary musician revealed the diagnosis on his website, writing to fans that, "This ride has been 'so good, so good, so good' thanks to you."
0:39 | 01/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neil Diamond announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from touring
And finally tonight, Neil diamond making a stunning announcement. ??? Sweet Caroline ??? he may be the king of the sing-along, but tonight Neil diamond announced he's retiring from touring. The 77-year-old pop star revealing in a statement that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is immediately canceling all tour dates, adding, "I've been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years." The rock and roll hall of famer is known around the world for his more than 18 platinum certified albums. But perhaps his most famous, "Sweet Caroline." Neil diamond says he plans to still write, record, and work on other projects for "A long to come."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52541892,"title":"Neil Diamond announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from touring","duration":"0:39","description":"The legendary musician revealed the diagnosis on his website, writing to fans that, \"This ride has been 'so good, so good, so good' thanks to you.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/neil-diamond-announces-parkinsons-diagnosis-retirement-touring-52541892","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.