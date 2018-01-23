Transcript for Neil Diamond announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from touring

And finally tonight, Neil diamond making a stunning announcement. ??? Sweet Caroline ??? he may be the king of the sing-along, but tonight Neil diamond announced he's retiring from touring. The 77-year-old pop star revealing in a statement that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is immediately canceling all tour dates, adding, "I've been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years." The rock and roll hall of famer is known around the world for his more than 18 platinum certified albums. But perhaps his most famous, "Sweet Caroline." Neil diamond says he plans to still write, record, and work on other projects for "A long to come."

