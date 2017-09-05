Transcript for Nicki Minaj offers to pay for some fans' college tuition

Finally, you've heard of the G.I. Bill. This is the Nicki Minaj version. ??? sound the alarm. Nicki Minaj making an offer to help pay for college. It all started when a fan asked the star to help pay his tuition, and she agreed with conditions. No essay, no application fees. The rapper tweeting "Show me straight As that I can verify with your school and I'll pay it." Who wants to join that contest? Dozens then taking her up on the offer. Minaj promising to cover costs from textbooks to student loans for more than 20 students. ??? 'Cause I don't need no ??? true to her music, though, she is taking no fra. Tweeting at one user if you give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. Nicki Minaj is not the only a-lister who's showing some fan love recently. ??? ??? got a long list of ex-lovers that'll tell you I'm insane ??? Taylor Swift shocked a bride with a surprise wedding performance of "Blank space." Bring in the wedding singer, please. Reporter: Here's Ed sheeran thinking out loud. ??? People fall in love in mysterious ways ??? brilliantly giving a couple this wedding gift. And kylie Jenner accompanying a dateless teenager to prom. While Minaj wrapped her contest after a few hours, the night is still young to get those grades up for a chance in the future.

