Transcript for Penn State fraternity pledge's family call his last moments a 'horror show'

And tonight you are going to hear wrenching words from a family living a nightmare. Their beloved 19-year-old son Tim piazza died after an alcohol-fueled night of hazing at a fraternity house in Penn state university. For nearly 12 hours the frat brothers allegedly let Tim suffer without calling for any help. And now his family is on a mission. He was all covered up with warming blankets. We were trying to find a spot of skin to touch. Reporter: The heartbreaking final moments between a mother and her child. Evelyn piazza grappling with the senseless alcohol-related death of her son Tim after he was allegedly left dying for hours at a pledge event in a Penn state university fraternity house. The nurse brought me forward and told me to kiss him good-bye. It was hard. And that's what you think of when you close your eyes. It looked like he got hit by a car. He was in bad shape. He was on full life support. His eyes were half open. He wasn't there. Reporter: Piazza's death has once again raised serious questions across the country about the dangers of hazing in the Greek system. Tim's older brother Mike is also a student at Penn state. Were you specifically worried about the hazing and drinking? I knew that there's kind of a culture of partying with Penn state Greek life, but I didn't expect anything like what happened. I had no expectation for any of that. Reporter: Friends and family remember Tim as a caring and fun-loving 19-year-old. Can you tell me about the wrist bands you're wearing? Our family had wrist bands made that say live like Tim and never stop laughing. This is Tim's thumb print. Having this is like holding his hand. Reporter: His girlfriend Kaitlin tempalski says she met Tim in a prevention program that among other things educated teens about alcohol abuse. You were surprised that he wanted to join a fraternity in the first place? I was a little bit. I just think he was looking for that brotherhood. But unfortunately that's not what he got. Reporter: On the night of February 2nd prosecutors say Tim and 13 other beta theta pi pledges participated in a hazing ritual called the gauntlet, consuming four to five drinks in just two minutes. They had to go from station to station and chug alcohol. Reporter: Tim then reportedly had a catastrophic fall. One brother allegedly texting another, "He fell 15 feet down a flight of stairs, hair first. Going to need help." Tim was reportedly lying unconscious on the stair landing and was then carried to a couch. After he got hurt, they treated him like a ragdoll, like he was road kill. They slapped him. They threw water in his face. They punched him. They sat on him. Reporter: Kordel Davis who was in the room and has not been charged in Tim's death says he did everything in his power to get somebody to help his friend. I lost it. I was like -- I was screaming and yelling, I was saying we need to take him to the hospital, we should call an ambulance, dial 911. It's nice that he had good intentions at the time. But I don't know why anybody didn't pick up a phone. Reporter: A grand jury report released on Friday sheds light on what allegedly happened inside that fraternity house, detailing surveillance video that the report says captured nearly eight hours of the sophomore's incrng distress. This was the worst possible debauchery and depravity that you could possibly have. The acts of callousness toward a young man who was horribly wounded and was left to die. Reporter: After 10:00 A.M. The following morning Tim was reportedly found lying on the couch breathing heavily with blood on his face. He had very serious injuries. He had irreversible brainstem injury. Reporter: But allegedly, no one immediately called 911. The report says at 10:35 A.M. One brother was searching on his phone for the phrase "Falling asleep after head injury" and a few minutes later at 10:41 A.M. "Binge drinking alcohol bruising or discoloration, cold feet and cold hands." Then at 10:48 A.M. The report says the brothers finally decided to call 911, nearly 12 hours after Tim's fall, raising little alarm on the call about Tim's dire condition and giving the dispatcher precious few details. When they finally did call for help, they did not tell anyone that he had fallen. Reporter: Tim died the next day in the intensive care unit. His blood alcohol level was .40. Five times the legal limit according to the report. Prosecutors allege his frat brothers were trying to cover up their drinking and coordinate a story. Of course it's a tragedy. But that doesn't mean there was any intent involved in any of this. Reporter: My colleague gio Benitez spoke with the D.A. Handling Tim's case. This was a death caused by recklessness, and it didn't have to happen. Reporter: Penn state has now permanently banned the fraternity beta theta pi stating "Hazing and dangerous drinking are not permitted." And in a statement to ABC news today Penn state said, "This is heart-wrenching for the family and our entire community," adding "While Penn state has one of the most aggressive student misconduct policies in the country it is complicated by the fact that fraternities at Penn state and other universities are independent from the university, which is why we must work together." Do you have thoughts about what specific changes you would like to see on campus life across the country? They should have no underaged drinking whatsoever. They should have bouncers and bartenders at any fraternity function where there's alcohol being served. Reporter: 18 beta theta pi members are facing an array of charges related to Tim's death. Eight of them charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault and recklessly endangering a life. All have pled not guilty and are out on bail. Hazing has to be a felony in all states. It's not in Pennsylvania. Reporter: 44 states have anti-hazing laws. But Pennsylvania considers hazing a misdemeanor. The consequences of hazing can be dire. At least one person has died from the practice every year since 1969. Among them 19-year-old Chun Michael Deng. In 2013 authorities say members of the pi delta psi frat from Baruch college forced Deng and his fellow pledges to run across a frozen field blindfolded, weighted down with 30-pound backpacks, all while being assaulted. He was singled out, and he was treated harsher than the other pledges. Reporter: Deng lost consciousness, and police say it took the students nearly two hours before they drove him to a hospital. He later died. A lot of individuals who refused to cooperate, they lied to the police, they hid and tried to hide evidence. Reporter: Just today four brothers from pi delta psi pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and hindering apprehension in the Michael Deng case. Later this week the frat brothers charged in Tim piazza's death will face a judge in a preliminary hearing. We will not stop until justice is done for them and for Tim. Reporter: Penn state says it has placed a hold on the fraternity members facing charges who were scheduled to graduate this spring. As for Tim's family, they say they're considering filing wrongful death lawsuits against Penn state, the fraternity, and the individual fraternity members. We have to be the advocates for change. Tim is not just our son anymore. He represents every son and daughter of every family that has someone that they want to send to college that they want to participate in Greek life. To everybody in Greek life I just want to say if you truly value your brotherhood or sisterhood hold each other accountable. You have the opportunity to be pillars of leadership on campus. Do the right thing.

