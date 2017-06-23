Transcript for Philando Castile death: Police dashcam video released

bracing new look at a fatal traffic stop that shocked the world. Just last week the officer who shot and killed philando Castile was acquitted, adding more outrage to the already fraught relationship between the police and the black community. And now comes fresh video of this deadly encounter. Please don't tell me that he's gone. Reporter: It was the Facebook live stream that horrified a nation. Diamond Reynolds, filming the aftermath of a shooting involving her boyfriend philando Castile. Hit several times by a police officer in Minnesota. He's licensed to carry. He was trying to get out his I.D. And his wallet out his pocket and you let the officer know. Reporter: Now police dpash cam video released just this week -- Hello, sir. Good. How are you. Reporter: Shedding new light on the moments leading up to that shooting. You have your license and insurance? Reporter: That's when Castile reveals he had a gun, which he had a licen to carry. About 40 seconds after approaching the car officer Jeronimo Yanez opens fire. I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me. Okay. Don't reach for it then. Don't pull it poupt. I'm not pulling it out. Don't pull it out. Reporter: He fired a total of seven rounds into the car. But what's not seen in either video is what Castile was actually reaching for. Officer Yanez's defense team says he feared Castile was reaching for that gun. I told him not to reach for it. And then he kept it right there. And I told him to take his hands off of it. And then he -- he had his grip a lot wider than a wallet. Reporter: Last week a jury acquitted Yanez on charges of manslaughter and two counts of endangering Castile's girlfriend and her young child, who was in the back seat at the time of the shooting. The verdict left a community reeling. This is philando Castile's mother. And I am so very, very, very, very, very, very, very disappointed in the system here in the state of Minnesota. The city killed my son. And the murderer gets away. Reporter: This latest verdict adds to the list of recent high-profile fatal encounters such as the ones involving Alton sterling, Freddie gray, and Terence Crutcher where cops were either aquit or not brought to trial at all. Renewing the national debate about how the justice system handles cases like these. And stoking long-simmering tensions between police and the communities they serve. When these communities are seeing these videotapes over and over and over again, I think there's a real sense of power msness. Reporter: According to a report in the "New York Times," of the recent 15 high-profile cases involving deaths of African-Americans, only two have ended with a conviction or guilty plea of the police officers involved. By and large, when you have an officer who is telling the jury that he felt in danger for his life, it is very difficult to overcome that kind of testimony. And so we found -- prosecutors find that those cases are very, very difficult to prove. They're very, very difficult to convict. The standard is about what the officer perceives. That is very different from a layperson shooting a gun. Things happen so quickly in some of these interactions that officers are just so tense and cautious and really on alert anytime they stop a car on traffic. Reporter: Tonight we spoke with former Dallas police chief David brown about what he saw on that dash cam video. Walk me through what you see on the videotape. It's very stark that the officer exhibited poor tactics in the way he approached the car. He walks right up, gets within very close proximity to the car. He stands right in front of the car door. All Castile had to do if he was intending on harming the officer was open the door and push him back and knock him off balance, then draw his gun and do whatever he wanted to do. That is not what happens. And so just to be clear, you think the subsequent shooting was a dramatic overreaction? Yes. And I believe given that the department terminated the officer, officer Yanez, after the ruling of acquittal I think supports that, that this officer is not suited to continue on the force. Those bullets could have passed through Mr. Castile, hit the kid, hit the girlfriend. It's just total recklessness in using your firearm. Reporter: He says the key to avoiding these situations going forward is training. Something we saw on stark display when we went on patrol with officers in Richmond, California. Lots of people carry around usually more firepower than the police do. Reporter: It's a small city with a big gun problem. During our ride-along -- Close the door. Reporter: -- A routine traffic stop turned into an armed standoff. Get your hands up! Hands up! It's a firearm. Reporter: The driver had a gun in plain view and within reach. Hands up, man. Keep your hands up! Don't move. If you move you're going to get shot. Do you understand? Reporter: At first the driver was not complying. Keep your hand right there. Reporter: The driver finally put his hands on the steering wheel-a way from the gun. But the two cops were outnumbered by the four men inside the car, and there was no telling whether the passengers were armed as well. Keep your hands on the head reft. Hands on the head rest. Reporter: Officer Ben terio made a move. Put a bead on him. Reporter: Holstering his gun, he disarmed the driver. I'm not doing anything. Step out. Step out of the car. Put your hands behind your back. Put your other hand behind your back. Reporter: Turned out there was a second gun in the back seat. Revolver. Reporter: Officer terio said he had legal justification to shoot because there was a gun within the driver's reach and at first he wasn't complying. But he chose not to. Keep your hands up, man. Hands up! The difference is I've been in this situation so many times. If he was to reach for the gun just a little bit more, that's it. I can't wait anymore. Training is probably the most key part of why that went down the way it did. Reporter: More often than in many police departments all officers here in Richmond are required to go through training like this. They do tefr few months. The purpose of this role play, to put officers in scenarios like traffic stops -- What's your first name? It's Orlando. Reporter: Where they have to assess a situation and make split-second decisions that could mean life or death for themselves or for the driver. Protocol, try to deescalate the situation using words. Keep them on the steering wheel. Don't move. Reporter: They're trained to be transparent about what they're doing and why. I just need to see your hands, buddy. Show me your hands. Reporter: While also being vigilant about signs of a threat like a gun. I'm going in. Reporter: And when necessary they're told do not hesitate to use their own gun. Go down to your knees! Maybe getting the guy to start talking about what his problem is. Right? What's your name? What's going on? How can I help you? As the cop is approaching, you have to realize he doesn't know what's coming. Reporter: Motivated by the live-stream video in the aftermath of the philando Castile shooting, kafe Anderson, a biracial country music singer, decided to make this video showing exactly what he says drivers can do to defuse tensions at traffic stops and keep everybody, including the police, calm. You have to have your I.D. Pulled out before the cop gets there. My car was completely turned off. The radio is all the way down, but I'm facing forward. Both of my hands are here with my fingers out. Reporter: The video went viral. At the end of the day the policeman wants to go home safely, we want to get home safely. Even if the cop is having a bad day, you have to go home. Reporter: But not all the feedback has been positive. It says, "doesn't this contribute to the blaming the victim?" And my response was I hope it doesn't. I pray that it helps defuse the tension between police and drivers when a traffic stop occurs. Reporter: In the aftermath of the verdict in the philando Castile case tensions across this country are higher than ever. And so are the stakes. If we come here with no weapons, why do y'all have -- Reporter: Lives are on the line every day, whether cop or civilian.

