Transcript for Princes William, Harry share intimate memories of Princess Diana in HBO doc

Finally tonight, as we approach the 20th anniversary of princess Diana's death, a glimpse inside her world from some of the people who knew her best. Her sons opening up, sharing revealing new details about their lives together. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: For the first time prince William and prince Harry speaking candidly, publicly about their mother's death in the new documentary "Diana: Our mother, her life and legacy." I think to myself how is it that so many people who never met this woman, my mother, can be crying and showing more emotion than I'm feeling? It's like an earthquake's just run through the house. It took me a while for it to sink in. People deal with grief in different ways. And my way of dealing with it was by just basically shutting it out, locking it out. Reporter: In the documentary Diana's younger brother Charles sharing home movies of a young Diana we've never seen before. She was always very caring of little people. And I suppose I was the first little person that she kald for. Reporter: Her family opening bup Dia up about Diana's triumphs and troubles. Specifically the infamous relationship with the Paparazzi. The documentary krefrnsing a specific incident on a ski vacation in Austria. Could I ask you to respect my children's space? I don't believe being chased by 30 guys on motor bikes who block your path and make a woman cry in public to get the photographs, I don't believe that is appropriate. Reporter: Prince Harry also revealing the struggles they faced as children of divorce. We were, the two of us were bouncing between the two of them and we probably didn't -- we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough. Both men talk about how loved she made them feel. A love they still feel 20 years later. The princes say they still feel their mother's presence with them. William revealing he even felt her at his wedding. When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there's times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Eva pilgrim in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.