Red Sox fan throws an unforgettable first pitch

When Jordan Leandre was awarded the honor of tossing out the first pitch, he accidentally hit a photographer, who ended up getting a great shot.
0:51 | 08/18/17

fifteen percent or more. And finally tonight, an epic and painful end to a first-time pitch. First time pitches can be painful, remember Mariah Carey? Or fitty cent's attempt. Just a bit outside. But none of them quite as uncomfortable as this one. Cancer survivor and red sox fan, Jordan Lee andrei tossing out the first pitch, hitting a photographer well outside the strike zone, the famed cameraman catching this shot right before impact. As we know, there's no crying in baseball. The photographer bounced right back, even taking a picture with Lee Andre after the game.

