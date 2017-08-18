Transcript for Red Sox fan throws an unforgettable first pitch

fifteen percent or more. And finally tonight, an epic and painful end to a first-time pitch. First time pitches can be painful, remember Mariah Carey? Or fitty cent's attempt. Just a bit outside. But none of them quite as uncomfortable as this one. Cancer survivor and red sox fan, Jordan Lee andrei tossing out the first pitch, hitting a photographer well outside the strike zone, the famed cameraman catching this shot right before impact. As we know, there's no crying in baseball. The photographer bounced right back, even taking a picture with Lee Andre after the game.

