Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Florida Gov. Rick Scott spoke after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Students appear to be calmly leaving an auditorium in Parkland, Florida.

Timeline of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting

Authorities say the shooting suspect arrived at the school in an Uber around 2:19 p.m. and was apprehended at 3:41 p.m. in Coral Springs, Florida.