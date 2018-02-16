Remembering the victims of Florida high school shooting

More
Among the victims were a hero school football coach, a freshman and a teacher.
1:01 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering the victims of Florida high school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53135849,"title":"Remembering the victims of Florida high school shooting","duration":"1:01","description":"Among the victims were a hero school football coach, a freshman and a teacher.","url":"/Nightline/video/remembering-victims-florida-high-school-shooting-53135849","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.