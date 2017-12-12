Transcript for Roy Moore, Doug Jones set to face off in Alabama Senate election

The political world is on pins and needles tonight on the eve of the crucial Alabama senate election. With deep red state voters having to choose between a man accused of sexual misconduct. And it Democrat his positions are far less popular. President trump is already thrown his support behind embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore. But some Republicans feared theirs is a party divided. The battle for the heart and sold the Republican Party hanging on an empty senate seat in Alabama so get out and vote. The Roy Moore. Republican Roy Moore facing off Democrats Doug Jones. Both parties fighting for votes sending in big time reinforcements. Tonight former White House strategist Steve Bannon. Rallying the more faithful they're trying to shut up president trump inject more. They're trying to show you former President Obama making a last minute robo called plead for Jones. And president trump doubling down on more. I think this is president Donald Trump and I need Alabama to go vote to our Roy Moore. The stakes have never been higher effective control of the senate hangs in the balance after Jeff Sessions vacated his seat to become attorney general Roy Moore and loses which is a B have. The Democrats obviously get another seat in a very very closely divided senate. A victory for Jones depends on suburbs like this one outside Birmingham it's become an unlikely battleground with an even more unlikely band of supporters for the Democrat. We consider ourselves Republicans firfer Doug jams this group of lifelong Christian conservative Republicans. Are you. Unkempt I feel Mike what went. Well says more should not be opposed to for the GOP I'd just feel like. I I know I cannot support only warmth today they're out knocking on doors trying to convince fellow Republicans to consider voting against their party's candidate. It's the 'cause I'm a Christian. And it's actually because a Republican. In those roles are simply that I'm voting against were warned that anything that doesn't mean a life of with what I've seen this country going and Lauren passes I think he's a benefit even if it so that maybe true it comes out. He could be replaced by somebody else with me. You may better service well. But still at issue the Republican candidate stands accused of sexual misconduct by nine women. Many of whom say they were underage at the time. Mr. Moore arranged to Hoover in began groping me. Can put in his hand though my breath. He just grabbed me from behind them home mom but I think he's just squeezed it really hard in. I remember thinking Casillas saying. I fell nearly eighty. Moore has denied these allegations and for some voters that's enough. Susie likeness has been volunteering with door talkers for the more campaign. But these are allegations and and a math. I believe it's still holds true that everyone is innocent until proven guilty Kevin Cavanaugh came all the way from Arizona to show his support for the Republican candidate. I'm gonna give Roy boy the benefit of the doubt. He has been solid four. His entire political career and that nothing has popped out there's nothing resent salt I have a hard time believing these allegations. But those allegations have left other staunch Republicans deeply troubled time. I think those women are the most courageous. Women on the plane and I'm so proud of them. I do believe them. Tim Dell both easily trumps supporter and says she's never voted for Democrat ever. But this time she says is different from need to not. Or Roy Moore for the Republican Party is huge I'm a survivor of rape. And it's not easy for when the talk about that joining hurt Steve greenish he's a lifelong conservative. Who says he started a FaceBook page to support the Democrat because he finds void more offensive and African Americans. He's been diligently teaching me and he's offended women he's offended. Everybody Tracy James comes from a long line of distinguished Republican leaders in Alabama. My late father with a highly respected Republicans. Smack. I was edgy at he governor at this stage but now she's featured in a campaign ad for the democratic candidate. It is certainly have had people say that I'm disloyal that I am a trader I would argue that I am being loyal to the party the best. I am being loyal and it's necessary yes by saying. I hold my party higher standards than when more. It's flow back this group says they're willing to endure because they feel a whole world is watching and that Alabama's reputation is on the line if the Republican party for columns. An autopsy image of people like we're at war then the swing voters are gonna shift. And I think we'll lose. That the Republicans will lose the senate. The house I think often presence. All that is playing out in a state that has tried to overcome its dark history. Like in 1963. When then governor George Wallace defying federal orders to desegregate. Alabama school. My heart let me hear you okay. Michaels says Roy Moore's rhetoric hearkens back to that aids I had to make its decision are we going. We're going back or not and Hillary was non decision it was like we can't go back which is why he came up with this slogan you didn't half to. Wore a vote for Doug Jones had to take the side it was a vote. Four Republicans and Democrats to say hang. No more we're gonna have this anymore here the RNC sensing that control of the senate is hanging in the balance is calling for Republican support on Capitol Hill but even the highest ranking Republican in the senate is questioned whether Moore deserves a place in their party. He's obviously not. That the bid United States senate and the senior Republican senator from Alabama telling CNN his home state can do better. I didn't vote for Roy Moore I wouldn't vote parole anymore. I think the Republican Party can do better. Well. The Democrat hasn't won in Alabama senate seat in 25 years and not end that practice. And voting for Democrats. And there were more and his campaign. Have effectively. Said this is about party. Not a bad person. And to the degree that people think that is more important to elect a Republican. Than it is to worry about the accusations against him he's doing well. I feel great I feel great this is an X been an exciting race and. Since a quarter of Alabama's population is African American they Jones campaign is trying to get out the black vote Paul with the help of prominent. In America and. Credible stated this is your chance to let the world go back to come together to get out there to hopefully your voice heard. Doug Jones highlighting his civil rights credentials his prosecution of two members of the kkk. Who were responsible for the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. His opponent more is a gun toting I believe it's. Horse riding conservative he first made national headlines back in the early two thousands when he installed this giant statue of the ten commandments in the rotunda. Of the Alabama State Supreme Court how. So I have acknowledged god has. The moral foundation of our law thank you it's my duty. It was a decision federal courts found unconstitutional. And ordered Moore to take it down. We've allowed. The acknowledgment of god to be taken from us because three lawyers walked in this building and our candidate looking at God's. Part that's right into what eleven more appeared on an ultra conservative radio talk show. Where one of the hosts suggested voiding all the amendments after the tenth. I would live eliminate many problems you know people don't understand. Some of these amendments simply tried to wreck the form of government there's multiple fathers intended. But such a suggestion would mean getting rid of the amendment that abolished slavery and the one that granted women the right to vote. Among others Moore was later reelected in the State Supreme Court where he defied the federal courts again this time on the issue of same sex marriage. He views homosexuality. As sinful. It is immoral. In his defined by the law is detestable. But after an avalanche of sexual assault allegations more now faces what may be the last straw for some voters you're not gonna let you stay and have always voted. I don't missile that can fit and up. All this playing out against the backdrop of a national reckoning on the issue of sexual harassment. I had someone actually say to me I'm not about to vote for the party if Franken in Conyers and Marisol Nichols others he must have a great write in candidate because. If you are not going he believed there you think you must believe more accusers and on his response was you know what you know freaking minute in the hands. You know more has denied it. Now it's up to Alabama voters to decide who will best represented them as well as perhaps the future of the Republican from.

