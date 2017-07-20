-
Now Playing: GOP delays health care vote due to McCain surgery
-
Now Playing: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
-
Now Playing: In Chechnya, these men say they fear for their lives because they're gay
-
Now Playing: What OJ Simpson juror thinks of Simpson now
-
Now Playing: 'Hookers for health care' fight repealing Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Wildlife photographer traveled the world to snap stunning animal portraits
-
Now Playing: Actor Danny Trejo on trading his 'Machete' for a spatula
-
Now Playing: The fight for baby Charlie Gard
-
Now Playing: Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead discuss taking on 'Dunkirk' roles
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' behind-the-scenes footage released
-
Now Playing: Grenfell Tower fire survivors describe horrors trying to escape: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Investigating what caused the Grenfell Tower fire: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Suspect confesses to the murders of four missing Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: Olivia Wilde on the relevance of Broadway's '1984' today
-
Now Playing: Federal court to rule on monkey's rights to its selfie photos
-
Now Playing: On the front lines with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS in Mosul
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' cast talk season 7 storylines, battle scene
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Donald Trump Jr.'s emails regarding Russian meeting before election
-
Now Playing: 'Be the One': Woman shares how she overcame harsh childhood to find success
-
Now Playing: 'See You Again' breaks record for most-viewed YouTube video of all time