Transcript for Serena Williams confirms pregnancy, due this fall

Finally tonight, as if we could ever be more impressed with Serena Williams, we're learning she won the Australian open a few months back while pregnant. The queen of tennis revealing she's pregnant with her first child. Serena Williams posting this Snapchat selfie with the caption "20 weeks." That 20-week timeline would mean she was pregnant when she dominated the Australian open. Winning her 23rd grand slam tournament against her sister Venus, or should we say, aunt Venus. Williams' rep telling ABC news, I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall. Social media has been erupting in celebration. One Twitter user writing, Serena Williams won a grand slam while she was pregnant so every man should probably shut up about everything forever. Another tweeting, can't wait for 53-year-old Serena and her kid to win the 2034 wimbledon doubles, mixed doubles if a boy. Her engagement to Reddit's cofounder and she shared this picture of them smiling on the beach. This power couple joins another crazy in love duo currently expecting. ??? Crazy in the range ??? Nobody can forget Beyonce's epic Instagram announcement. ??? I'm sorry ??? And I'm not sorry to say a play date between the children of these two all-stars would be quite a match.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.