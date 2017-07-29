Transcript for Shark attack survivor describes how she escaped from the great white's jaws

Finally tonight, despite popular perception, shark bites and attacks are still pretty rare. Roughly 100 or so a year. But for one family in San Diego one close encounter with a shark was definitely one too many. ABC's Nick watt caught up with a mother of three who fought off a deadly great white. That's all that was left. Reporter: Teeth marks. It's almost like a cartoon chunk out of your leg. Yeah. That's the image my mind gave me, was a cartoon. Oh, really? The shark was hunting that seal that was in the water with us. So it wasn't a curious bite. This was an attack bite to kill. Someone got bit by a shark. Are they still in the water? Yeah. They're dragging them out right now. Reporter: Saturday evening April 29th this year Leeann and dusty are in the water. I felt it grab me and pull me down. Reporter: That's how great whites hunt. Drown the prey, then eat. I felt like I was digging out a cup of Jell-O. Reporter: That was the shark's eye? Yeah. Reporter: Nine weeks in the icu and eight operations later Leeann is defying the odds. So how much does it cost to get bitten by a shark? Millions. Reporter: Her mom has set up guy fund me page. It's brought you closer, you think? Yeah. He saved my life. I mean -- Reporter: That's a lot of points in the bank. I would have done it for you too, buddy. Reporter: I'm Nick watt for "Nightline" in San Diego, calqfornia.

