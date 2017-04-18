Singer Meghan Linsey explains horrific venomous spider bite on her face

Linsey, a 2015 runner-up on "The Voice," told People magazine she had been bitten by a brown recluse spider and had a horrible reaction.
You know when Peter parker was bitten by a radioactive spider he got super strength and ajill agility. But when she was bit by a poisonous spider, things got ugly. It's the tough of nightmares, waking up tie a poisonous spider in your bed. I had a stinging sensation on my face. I looked on my right hand. I was holding a dead spider. Country star and voice runner-up Megan Lindsey found love isn't the only thing that hurts. ??? Ooh love hurts ??? when she was bitten this February by a rare brown recluse spider. It was the craziest thing, for nine days, I woke up. Full body rash. Pain mine face. Night sweats. Fever. Her face swole. Necrosis seen on Instagram. I share a lot on line and with my fans. I think when you are that vulnerable you tend to grow. The eternal optimist, Lindsay found the silver lining in a scary situation. I have gotten really good at covering it with makeup. That's a positive thing. Now back on tour, Lindsay is grateful to be on the road again. I feel like this made me a stronger person. And really endeared me to more people that I could ever have

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

