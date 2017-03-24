Transcript for Social media went to the dogs for National Puppy Day

I'm a little embarrassed to admit I never even knew this was a thing, national puppy day. ??? ??? it's one of America's most adorable days. National puppy day. A day to celebrate our four-legged friends and promote adoption. And entirely unsurprisingly, social media has been barking with puppy posts. Lin Manuel Miranda tweeting that one time a stray starving puppy followed us on the beach and changed our lives forever. Love you tobilo. John Lewis also wishing everyone a happy national puppy day. And Betty white admitting her furry friend may be 12 but he's my baby. Is your name buster? And then this from the San Francisco giants. Puppy, puppy, puppy. We even heard from the U.S. Department of defense touting their puppy program, saying only the most skilled puppies become military working dogs. Now the backstreet boys giving new meaning to their hit song "I'll never break your heart." ??? ??? The boy band writing, they'll never break your heart, they'll never make you cry. To be honest, I'm more of a cat person, but fair enough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.