Transcript for SpaceX launches a new rocket with Tesla Roadster car on top

3, 2, 1. From the same launch pad America sent men to the moon -- -- Elon Musk's spacex ignited falcon heavy largest rocket in the world actually three boosters strapped together. Successful separation. Those boosters slowing re-entry with another engine firing and nearly synchronized landing. And then the big reveal of the cargo. Musk's very own roadster from his other company Tesla which makes electric cars. A message on the dash, don't panic, playful test cargo accompanied by music from David bowie. The plan is to send a Tesla to Mars but first remarkable picture of a dummy dubbed star man with glorious background of the star called Earth. What didou learn? What did falcon heavy teach you. I get it taught me that crazy things come true. Because I didn't really think this would work. Because when I seen the rocket lift off I seen a thousand things that could not work and it's amazing when they do. The big rocket means much heavier cargo. Satellites can be carried to space and closer to his dream of colonizing Mars. Musk said there was only 50/50 chance of this working has a stunning success tonight. For "Nightline" I'm David curly. It was Eleanor Roosevelt who said the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.