Transcript for Spending 10 days inside Putin's Russia: Part 2

So much attention paid to what's allegedly happening inside this building. We want to go and see if we can find out for ourselves. What's allegedly happening here, the manufacturer of fake news. This is a so-called troll factory. I'm from ABC news in the United States -- We barely make it past the front door. We'll leave. This is the epicenter of Russia's propaganda war. Something they clearly do not want us to see. Inside we're told dozens of internet trolls are endeavoring to exploit America's divisions. These are just some of the thousands of ads they posted online during the 2016 presidential campaign, which reached more than 150 million Americans on Facebook alone. We didn't make it inside. Where are we? We're now on our way to meet someone who says she did. She lives way out. She's a journalist who went undercover in 2015, working at the factory for about $700 a month. She and some other ex-trolls shot these undercover videos inside the building, showing tight security and rows of trolls typing away. What was your job when you were working there? Her job would involve inventing fictional characters and posting under their names on topics carefully selected by their bosses. The U.S. Would always be at the top of the list. Another self-described former troll talked to a liberal Russian TV station about being directed to target American audiences by adopting multiple online personalities. Such as a white person from Kentucky or an African-American from New York City. For speaking out, she and her family have faced threats, but she says she remains dedicated to her mission, shutting that factory down. Far from the mystery of the troll factory, and the grandeur of St. Petersburg, an entirely different world siberia, home to some of this country's poorest people. Here in the city, we're about to see one of the darkest manifestations of the Putin presidency. The grim reality of perhaps the worst AIDS crisis in the developed world. AIDS testing taking place in the shadows, including for this mother with her children by her side. This man vitaly is also getting tested. Like many people here, he's a drug addict, heroin has helped fuel Russia's AIDS epidemic. Are you nervous? After 15 minutes, he gets his results. It shows positive. Positive. I can only imagine how scary that is. As the news sinks in, he can no longer speak. And the woman who came with her children, also positive. The AIDS epidemic is growing at a frightening speed, left unchecked for too long. Critics say, because Putin who has wrapped himself in the aura of the orthodox church has resisted addressing these issues. This is a clinic for mothers and children who are infected by the HIV virus. This mother is HIV positive, she doesn't know yet whether her son Daniel also has the virus. Some people have criticized the government for making the epidemic worse by not being willing to talk about sex education. From your point of view, is the government doing enough? This 17-year-old says he only recently started to understand his disease. Who do you blame for this? In part do you blame Vladimir put Putin? Marina runs the center. How are you doing, buddy. She says it's a rare safe haven from rampant discrimination. What's your name? Anton. How old are you? She says Putin's government has damaged efforts to address this crisis. While they do promote monogamy as needle exchanges and free condoms as western practices. Meanwhile, people continue to die. Marina shows us the center's AIDS quilt. We don't have enough time to finish. The lack of education means many people here refuse to take life saving medications. Marina says she's dealt with years of what she calls government harassment. When you call me, I thought is it dangerous for us to speak with you? The Kremlin has gone so far as to classify her and others like her as foreign agents. In other words, spies. After ten days in Russia, standing here with these families caught up in a lethal health crisis, I'm struck by the horrifying irony. In a country where Putin weaponizes lies to crush his enemies and even to create mischief in American politics, in this atmosphere of deliberate falsehoods, it is these people who are punished, simply for pointing out a painful truth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.