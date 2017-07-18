Transcript for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' behind-the-scenes footage released

"Star wars" fans are geeking out about newly released behind the scenes footage but check out what happened when ABC's Matt Gutman tried to pry spoilers out of the cast from the upcoming movie. The force was strong this weekend. It's about family. Fans getting an emotional look at the late great itery fishier's final moments in film at the expo where 7,000 "Star wars" die hards gathered for behind the scenes peak at the last jedi. So many of the details of the highly anticipated film have been shrouded in secretcy and even the cast have been left on the dark side when it comes to the details. It's going to unfold for even me. You don't even know. I sometimes ask him. But I don't know. Patience you must have, fans. Last jedi expected to hit theaters September 15th. Los Angeles. Thanks for watching ABC news tonight and as always we're

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.