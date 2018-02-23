Transcript for The story behind the language spoken in 'Black Panther'

"Black panther," the film, a celebration of African culture and the language of xhosa sometimes called the clicking language is spoken by 8 million people in South Africa. The clan that I'm from is xhosa clan and I speak the xhosa language. You're saying. Xhosa. Xhosa. It's spoken throughout the country. I went looking for some young teachers. Is that right? Xhosa is that right. Yeah. Gong gong gong gong. Stars of the movie also proud of its inclusion. We were told how the language lends the film authenticatity. For me it was very important when you are telling a story from the African perspective it is very authentic and also very accessible. The idea of speaking a true African language on a global screen I was utter lid sold. For her it is a language with greater meaning. I mean one of the most influential leaders was Nelson Mandela. It's wonderful to open people's window's experience how many in Ohio have heard of xhosa, you know. She also tried to teach me some. Gang. Yes! For "Nightline" in south Africa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.