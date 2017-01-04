-
Now Playing: Lemurs Threatened in Madagascar
-
Now Playing: The Naples Zoo Lets Visitors Get Up Close With Animals
-
Now Playing: Monkeying Around the Heater
-
Now Playing: Exploring the 'Island of Lemurs: Madagascar'
-
Now Playing: Alexander Skarsgard talks 'Big Little Lies' violent scenes with Nicole Kidman
-
Now Playing: Tracking endangered lemurs in the heart of Madagascar
-
Now Playing: Carl Jr's infamous racy ads are getting a brand new look
-
Now Playing: Miami plastic surgeon who films surgeries on Snapchat gets reality show
-
Now Playing: 'I don't blame him,' says alleged getaway driver of OK resident who killed teens
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Limitless' pill? Silicon Valley entrepreneurs pursue nootropics, or smart drugs
-
Now Playing: Former Olympic gymnasts testify before Congress about sex-abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Trailer for Stephen King's 'It' reboot is absolutely terrifying
-
Now Playing: 'Boss Baby' Stars Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow on how their new movie hits home
-
Now Playing: This Amazonian frog's toxins have become part of latest cleansing trend
-
Now Playing: Russell Crowe responds to tabloid body shaming
-
Now Playing: Vegas attorney's death, originally ruled suicide, now being called a murder
-
Now Playing: Some Missy Elliot fans share shock over figuring out one 'Work It' lyric
-
Now Playing: Erika Jayne on going from 'Real Housewives' to 'Dancing with the Stars'
-
Now Playing: This elusive Amazon tree frog's venom is said to have miraculous healing powers
-
Now Playing: Cast of live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' dish on playing classic characters