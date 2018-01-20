Transcript for 'The Wolfpack' brothers, mom react to Turpin family case

cruelty at the hands of their own parents. The children of David and Louise turpin allegedly endured starvation, torture and squalor. 13 siblings in this house, the youngest two, the oldest 29. Yet as horrific as this case seems the allegations after abuse and depraved captivity happen more freak then imaginable. I was like, oh, no, not another one. To have a similar situation where children had to go through that. Suds an and her seven children six boys and girl made headlines when the documentary "The wolf pack" was released. Combined to a small New York apartment for 14 years during the 1990s and 2000s forbidden to leave by their father who had the only key to the front door, only he could use it. In the summer there was more a chance of us getting out. The only contact with the outside world was movies, which they created in the apartment. If I didn't have movies life would be pretty boring and there wouldn't be any point to go on. And while those children were not shackled or starved they say their father controlled them and their mother through fear. We were taught not to talk to strangers, the whole thing, but it was farther than that, it was like don't even look at people. In 2010 one of the brothers then 15 venturing out into the streets of New York. The others soon followed. Two of the brothers talked about it with Elizabeth vargas. Very first time you went outside what did that feel like? I remember feeling very afraid because in many ways we still were under our father's thumb in a lot of ways. Psychologically? Psychologically. I remember it feeling surreal. Was strange too because it also felt liberating. This new found freedom known too well for Amanda Barry. Help me I'm Amanda Barry I've been missing for ten years I'm here, I'm free now. She was kid named in 2002-2004 and imprisoned in his home and after ten years impregnatimpr impregnated by her captainor escaped with her daughter. What was the biggest thing he took from you that you lost. Normal life, as a teenage girl, going to birthdays, going to prom,ing fun times, a regular teenager. Let's get one thing straight my name is jacy kidnapp kidnapped in 1991. Was not a day I didn't cry. If I felt there would never, ever be a day I didn't cry Fenway. A again. And then after a while I told myself I can't cry any more. Despite law enforcement called to their compound several times she wasn't freed until 2009 after giving birth to two daughters. Those who have been through traumatic experiences say heal something possible. We all of us have a story, we all of us have -- have our demons, our nightmares, our troubles, but it's not what happens to you that define who's you are. In 2002 Elizabeth smart was kidnapped and held in captivity for nine months her story gripped the nation. For so long I couldn't even decide when I wasn't to sleep or went to the bathroom or what I got to eat or drink. The chains of manipulation or threat are so much stronger than physical chains. Life is not as dark and terrible as it has been probably for their entire life. That there is happiness in the future and that they can go on to have wonderful lives. Like smart, psychiatrist Bruce Perry believes the turpin children can be help. Gradual transition is really the key to successful transition. Taking appropriate, you will, steps and not going too far too gaft. Too fast. Every day another step at a time. Going to be the hardest and most important thing to hear is that the world is not the way their parents made them think it is. The world really has people that are going to be generous and going to be kind and going to be nurturing to them I think one of the hardest things for them do in the end will be to trust people. Something that this family understands. This is a huge wake up call. And it's by think, I think now each of us a daily basis. Their doctors tell us that turpin siblings physical condition can quickly be repaired with nourishment. But the psychological scars will last longer. What you're doing now is sort of teaching them social behavior. They are at the first stage of introduction to the outside world. Tonight the elder turpin children are surrounded by a hand-picked team at the Corona region medical center receiving round the clock care by doctors and nurses and something prosecutors say they missed their whole lives, tenderness. Do you ever sometimes leave the ward and break down in tears. Absolutely how could you not can't wait for these children to come back and sometime it's invite me to their graduation. That would make a smile on my face on that day.

