Transcript for These women had perfect weddings for themselves, without a groom

Good evening, there's an expression made famous by the feminist icon Gloria steinem. A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle. Some young women today are taking that sentiment to heart in dramatic fashion, by getting married to themselves. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: By all accounts, Erica Anderson's wedding was perfect. I was like, on cloud 9. It was delightful. Reporter: She had the wedding dress, the ring, the vows. I choose you today. I want this to be so easy. Got rose, and, yeah, had like, 20, 30 friends over. Reporter: The only thing missing, the groom. I will throw the bouquet somewhere. Reporter: It was all about making a formal commitment to the love of her life -- herself. Yeah, I've been told I'm a great catch and today I'm catching myself. Reporter: What started out as a house warming, later evolved -- And I'll marry myself. Reporter: Do you feel like it was an outward self-validation? Absolutely. Because I think it's hard not to adopt whatever society's messages are, and I certainly think that one of messages is that you're not enough if you're not with someone else. Reporter: But Erica is far from alone. She joins a small but growing number of women from around the world, women like Yasmin, who celebrated her 40th birthday by saying I do. Her mother even walked her down the aisle. Hi, it's Carrie Bradshaw, I wanted to let you know that I'm getting married -- to myself. Reporter: The notion of getting hitched solo was made popular by the show sex and the city. Think about it, if you are single after graduation, there isn't one occasion where people celebrate you. We have birthdays. Oh, no no, no, we all have birthdays. That's a wash. I'm talking about the single gal. Reporter: A pivotal scene. So, thanks, bye. Reporter: That sparked the beginning of this self-loving movement. One giant step for me, one small step for single woman kind. Reporter: These ceremonies are one way in which many women are embracing a modern day reality. There are more single women than ever. Roughly half of all adults in the U.S. Are married, a record low compared to the 72% of adults in 1960. It's not a legal union, you don't get any tax breaks for it or anything, it's just a personal, it's just a personal union. Reporter: You're breaking the box entirely. It's not a cliche, and self-marriage say radical invitation to be creative and to create your own ritual. Reporter: Sasha, who has been following the self-marriage trend for more than a decade. I think it helps to deepen that commitment to self-love, which just isn't an easy thing in ourselves, where we're constantly comparing ourselves on Facebook. Jimm Reporter: She knows first happened. Her her, a self-marriage was the perfect preparation for a future relationship. Basically, it makes you more developed as a person. You're committed to treating yourself well. That means you're going to treat another person better too. Reporter: This concept is slowly going mainstream. Dearly beloved, we are gathered today to join -- Reporter: From TV shows like glee, to this lifetime movie. And I cherish myself. Then marry yourself. Reporter: Called "I me wed." You know, that's not such a bad idea. Reporter: And the wedding industry is taking notice. The I married me kit is essential essentially a starter kit for self-marriages, complete with a single ring, vows and a price tag up to $240. We wanted it to be super accessible. Reporter: The masterminds behind the kit were inspired by their own nuptials. They had their guests marry themselves while they said their vows. It's a starter kit. It's a template. Yeah, the idea was, I think a lot of people don't know, how would I even start, what would I do? Reporter: At first, it was only available online, now it's sold in their California store. Jeffrey designed the ring. It's very narrow and it's very light and it's very simple and that was what we decided to do, to have something delicate but super powerful. In the last three years, they've told more than 200 kits and counting as more women embrace this tradition. Getting married here is, yeah, it's everything I could have wanted. Reporter: Petra also chose to put a ring on it. I kept getting the question, how come you're not married, why aren't you married, what's wrong with you for not being married? And I was getting a little tired of answering that question. Reporter: So she took a stand. I feel like a woman's chance to be wanted and worthy in our culture is actually measured in dog years. I'm sorry. We're really given this little window to find a mate, find a family, have it all, before we're 35. And it just isn't realistic. Reporter: She's lived a successful life, a fashion designer by trade, even a rock star at one point, but marriage, she says, was never part of her plan. Towards the end of my 30s things started to kinda wind down, by 40, that's when I started to feel the real pressure of, gee, I missed the boat. I'm thinking tool, I'm thinking bright colors. Reporter: But she said, this is another option, asking yourself to say, I do. And while buying the ring and sketching the dress were easy -- I wanted to make an announcement -- Reporter: Turns out, telling loved ones about her plan is proving slightly more difficult. I'm getting engaged to myself. Whoa. I'm getting married. I have more questions. Okay. I just don't want to be -- I don't want you to think I'm sort of nut job. It doesn't hurt anyone, it doesn't take away from anyone. You're celebrating your own relationship to yourself. Reporter: Validation from a friend. Perhaps the closest you get to seeking approval for your own hand in marriage. Some people say the first year is the most difficult. We've had some ups and downs. These were on the stairs. Reporter: As for Erica Anderson, she's on the verge of celebrating her one-year anniversary. Has your relationship with yourself changed pre and post wedding ceremony? I feel like it has. In looking at my relationship to dating, because it's an open marriage -- Because you're still open to dating? Yes. So even though you are enough, and you're fulfilled alone -- Right. -- You're still willing to have someone else join your space? Yes, absolutely. Yes. But I don't have to have it. Reporter: For now, she says she's happily married, and this is certainly one marriage that won't end in divorce. Someone else be so lucky to marry themselves. Reporter: In New York, I'm linsey Davis for "Nightline."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.