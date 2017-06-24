Transcript for World's Ugliest Dog Contest winner announced

coveted title of world's ugliest dog, to be crowned here at the sonoma Marin fair in northern California. I don't want to say that icky and John look alike, but icky and John look alike. Reporter: The prize, 1500 bucks in cash and an all expenses paid trip for dog and owners to New York. For a media tour. Last year's winner, sweepea Rambo. Oh, my. 2015, quasimodo. I was a guest judge that year. Ugly, ugly, ugly. This dog has attitude as well. Ugly on the inside. Reporter: Peanut won the year before. Inner beauty, people. Inner beauty. This year's bronze chase. Drooly, lovable neapolitan mastiff named Martha. Absolutely a tremendous honor. She's a dog we took in as a rescue. We think she's beautiful. But we thought you know, I wonder. Reporter: I'm Nick watt for "Nightline" in Los Angeles.

