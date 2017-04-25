Two in three Americans under 30 years old disapprove of President Trump's job so far, while roughly half say they believe his border wall, travel ban and healthcare legislation make the country worse, according to a new poll from Harvard University.

Only 32 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 years old say they approve of Trump's time as president so far. A majority disapprove of the president on most major issues, from the economy (59 percent) to healthcare (66 percent) to race relations (70 percent). They also disapprove of Trump on climate change (68 percent) and handling the Islamic State (64 percent).

At the same time, half of Americans under 30 say building a border wall with Mexico will make America worse -- a two-to-one margin against the 23 percent who say it will make America better.

Pluralities of Americans under 30 say two other agenda would make America worse: Healthcare legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare (45 percent) and Trump's ban on new visas for travelers from six Muslim-majority countries (48 percent).

An ABC News/Washington Post poll last week found Trump had a 42 percent approval rating among all Americans, while 53 percent disapproved.

Both parties in Congress are unpopular among young Americans. A majority, 54 percent, say they disapprove of Democrats in Congress, but the Republican majority is even more unpopular, garnering a 69 percent disapproval rating.

This poll, from the Harvard University Institute of Politics, was taken between March 10 to March 24, roughly one month ago.

Very few Americans under 30 who were surveyed say they approve of President Trump's tweets. Only 11 percent say they think Trump's use of Twitter is "mostly appropriate" vs. 68 percent who say it's "mostly inappropriate."

The survey also signals major distrust for large institutions to do the right thing "often." Only 24 percent say they trust the President to do so. Likewise, only 20 percent trust Congress, 16 percent trust the media and 12 percent trust Wall Street. Slightly more trust the U.S. military, the Supreme Court and the United Nations: 50 percent, 46 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

The Harvard University Institute of Politics Survey of Young Americans' Attitudes Toward Politics and Public Service surveys beliefs of Americans ages 18 to 29. The organization polled 2,654 respondents. The margin of error is +/- 2.7 percent.