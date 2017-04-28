99 days of Twitter: A timeline of President Trump's tweets

Over the first 99 days of President Donald Trump's term in the White House, ABC News has compiled every tweet he has sent from his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account and organized them into a timeline.

The timeline can be sorted by frequent topics such as immigration, health care and the economy, among others, as well as attributes, such as the device the tweet was sent from, whether it includes a word in all caps or if it was sent prior to 8 a.m. These filters can be selected using the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the timeline.

Included are all tweets sent directly from the account, but not retweets by the account or tweets that have been deleted.

Methodology: The data used in this story is derived directly from the content of the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, excluding tweets retweeted by the account and deleted by the account. This timeline of @realDonaldTrump tweets was compiled using HTML embed code taken from the @realDonaldTrump account's timeline. Statistics were generated by ABC News and checked using the CrowdTangle analytics tool. This timeline's filters were selected by ABC News and tweets within each category were chosen subjectively. The information is accurate as of April 18, 2017, at 12:00 a.m. EST.