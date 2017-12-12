Jones led Moore by 17 points among women, exit polls indicate

-- Among key groups, Democrat Doug Jones led Republican Roy Moore by 17 percentage points among women in exit poll results, 58-41 percent.

The sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore made for a remarkably competitive special Senate election for now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seat in deep-red Alabama, with broad gender and racial gaps, and vast shifts among typically pro-GOP groups in the state, including independents, moderates and non-evangelical whites.

On the central issue of the election, 51 percent of voters said the allegations against Moore were definitely or probably true, while somewhat fewer, 44 percent, saw them as definitely or probably false.

That said, well fewer than half, 41 percent, said these allegations were at least one of several important factors in their vote. A majority, 54 percent, said they were a minor factor or not a factor at all. Strikingly, as well, 57 percent said they made their choice before November; that is, before the allegations against Moore surfaced.

Among key groups, Democrat Doug Jones led Moore by 17 percentage points among women in exit poll results, 58-41 percent. By contrast, women voted Republican by 12 points in the 2012 presidential election and by 21 points in the 2008 Senate election in the state, the last two races in which exit polls were conducted.

Jones’ support from women was concentrated, in particular, among women with children under 18 at home, who backed him by 66-32 percent. The Moore controversy involved his alleged advances toward young and underage women. Moore denies all allegations against him.

Jones, further, won 31 percent of whites, double Barack Obama’s share in 2012 and nearly triple the Democratic share in the 2008 Senate race. College-educated white women and non-evangelical whites swung very sharply toward the Democrat.

Women accounted for 51 percent of the electorate, compared with 55 percent in 2012 and 54 percent in 2008. Blacks, a nearly unanimous group for Jones, accounted for 28 percent of voters, in line with their past turnout despite a more-restrictive voter ID law enacted in 2014.

Helpfully to Moore, voters under age 30 saw their share of the electorate fall to 13 percent, down from 18 percent in 2012 and 22 percent in 2008. They backed Jones by 60-38 percent.

A big shift came among political independents. Twenty-one percent of voters, they favored Jones by 9 points, after voting Republican by an overwhelming 52-point margin in 2012 and by 45 points in 2008.

Alabama is about as solidly Republican as states come. Now-President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 28 points here last year, the largest margin of victory in a presidential contest in the state since 1972 and Trump’s fifth biggest win (after Wyoming, West Virginia, Oklahoma and North Dakota). Republican Sen. Richard Shelby won re-election also by 28 points last year, and when Sessions last had a race, in 2008, he beat the Democrat by 27 points. Sessions ran unopposed in 2014.

Jones scored on enthusiasm. Seventy-five percent of his voters said they strongly favored their candidate, compared with 55 percent of Moore’s voters. Indeed, 56 percent of voters saw Moore unfavorably overall. Jones did better, but not well; 48 percent saw him unfavorably.

As with the vote, there were large gender gaps in favorability ratings. Women saw Moore unfavorably by a 24-point margin, while men split about evenly on the same question. And, in a nearly mirror-image result, women saw Jones favorably by 16 points, while men saw the Democrat unfavorably by 14 points.

Trump, who controversially endorsed Moore, managed only a 48-47 percent approval-disapproval rating in typically Republican Alabama. Those who “strongly” disapprove of the president’s work in office, moreover, outnumbered strong approvers by 7 points, 40 to 33 percent.

If Jones were to win, exit poll results suggested, it would be with the support from: women, independents, liberal, moderates, blacks, non-evangelical whites, white college graduates, younger voters and residents of Birmingham and the surrounding south central region.

A Moore win, by contrast, would rely on traditional, core GOP groups in the state: conservatives; Republicans; white evangelicals; men; non-college whites; older voters; and those outside the Birmingham region.

As blacks were crucial to Jones, turnout among evangelical white Christians was critically important for Moore. They accounted for 44 percent of voters, compared with 47 percent in the 2012 presidential and 2008 Senate elections alike. Additionally, 53 percent in the state said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. Moore is strongly anti-abortion, while Jones generally supports legal abortion.

Finally there’s the case of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who called for Moore to withdraw from the race. Moore’s campaign attacked McConnell as a Washington insider, potentially an effective riposte: McConnell was seen favorably by 16 percent of today’s voters, unfavorably by 66 percent.

