Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Jeff Sessions, Paul Manafort, Bernie Sanders, and Sarah Sanders all made appearances -- or rather their doppelgangers did -- on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

And news from the past week -- including disgraced movie studio head Harvey Weinstein's allegations of sexual misconduct and the charges against Manafort -- provided fodder for the show.

"I brought you in the shower to make sure you weren’t wearing a wire, Paul." #SNL pic.twitter.com/I5wtLoDjZy — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 5, 2017

Alec Baldwin and Larry David returned to the show to reprise their roles as the president and former Democratic presidential candidate Sanders, respectively, while "SNL" cast members filled the other roles: Kate McKinnon as Attorney General Sessions, Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence, Cecily Strong as the first lady, Alex Moffat as former Trump campaign manager Manafort, and Aidy Bryant as White House press secretary Sanders.

A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

The show's cold open kicked off with Baldwin's Trump meeting Moffat's Manafort at his apartment, where the pair eventually take a shower together so the president can make sure that his former campaign staffer is not wearing a wire. The shirtless pair are then joined in the shower by Bennett's Pence and McKinnon's Session -- both of whom proceed to scrub the backs of Baldwin and Bennett.

"What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is. He could have gotten away with all of it, if only he was elected president," Baldwin's Trump said while in the shower with Moffat's Manafort.

Also in the cold open, Strong's Melania Trump goes to Hawaii -- where the first couple yesterday -- bringing along an inflatable Trump look-a-like, instead of her husband.

David's Sanders played a guest on "The Price is Right," in another sketch.