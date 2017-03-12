Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, kicking off the show with a cold open inspired by the sci-fi film "Independence Day."

Set at a military base about to be invaded by aliens, Baldwin's Trump is debriefed by an officer, played by cast member Kenan Thompson.

The cold open implies that Trump relies on questionable sources for his facts.

"Actually, I heard the aliens are already here," Baldwin's Trump says. "They've been hiding in this country for hundred of years. They are shape-shifters."

Thompson's character asks, "Where are you getting this information?"

"From a very reputable source: Infowars," Baldwin's Trump. "It's a radio show hosted by Alex Jones. You know he's legit because he's always taking off his shirt."

Then, in an attempt to imply that the president mispronounces words, Baldwin's Trump stumbles over the word "demand," saying, "That's is why I hereby demand. Sorry. I here-be be-dammed. Sorry. I Gigi Hadid. Sorry."

The cold open also pokes fun at Trump's affinity for pointing out that he's well-liked. Pointing at a soldier who is dead, Badlwin's Trump says, "Who here Loves Trump? I know this guy over here loves Trump!"

"The aliens are laughing at us and they're killing us. Mr. President! We have to do something!" Mr. President: pic.twitter.com/rAdOQTcSu6 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2017

Later in the show, guest host Scarlett Johansson plays first daughter Ivanka Trump, spoofing a commercial for Ivanka's fictitious perfume, "Implicit."