Donald Trump's press conference earlier this week -- during which he notoriously shut down a CNN reporter for his outlet's "fake news" -- provided the fodder for this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as the Republican president-elect.

"Yes this is real, this is really happening," said Baldwin's Trump from a podium, where he addressed a room of reporters, during the cold open.

When a fictional reporter from Buzzfeed -- which Trump described earlier this week as "a failing pile of garbage" after it published an unconfirmed, salacious report that Russia had compromising intelligence on him -- attempted to ask a question, Baldwin's Trump echoed the aforementioned sentiment, saying, "You're a failing pile of garbage, I took your test yesterday and I'm a Joey not a Rachel!"

The cold open also poked fun at the Trump transition team's apparent difficulty in securing musical acts and celebrities for inauguration day events. (Singer Jennifer Holliday, for example, announced Saturday she backed out of the inauguration.)

"Who is excited for my inauguration day?" said Baldwin's Trump to a roar of applause. "Yes thank you to those people over there who I definitely did not pay to do that. And we have have got some of the biggest performers in the world lined up. Hold on to your t*** and bits, because we've got Three Doors Down."

In a nod to 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho, who's slated to perform at the inauguration, Baldwin's Trump continued, "Also from America's Got Talent, we've got Jackie whats-her-face. Best of all we have the one Rockette with the least money in her savings. We've also got some huge A-List actors coming, like Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence. They will all be at my inauguration courtesy of Madame Tussauds."

The cold open also poked fun at Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, played by "SNL" cast members Mikey Day and Alex Moffat, respectively. "I've turned over all my businesses to my sons," says Baldwin's Trump. "Look at those two little American psychos."