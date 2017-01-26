Boston mayor Marty Walsh lashed out at Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon after the president signed two executive orders on immigration. And in a nod to the mayor's comments that he would use Boston City Hall to shelter undocumented immigrants, the building was bathed in a patriotic blend of red, white and blue.

"City Hall is red, white and blue tonight. ALL are welcome here," tweeted Daniel Koh, Walsh’s chief of staff.

The orders Trump signed Wednesday will increase the number of border patrol enforcement officers and lay the groundwork for building a wall on the border with Mexico. According to Trump, an office dedicated to helping U.S. citizens who have been victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants will be created. Also, federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities will be cut off.

"The day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc," Trump said, referring to undocumented immigrants.

But at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Walsh said, "We will not back down from our values that make us who we are as a city. We will fight for our residents, whether immigrant or not, and provide the best quality of life for all Bostonians. I will use all my power within lawful means to protect all Boston residents, even if that means using City Hall itself as a last resort."

Walsh added, "I will never turn my back on those who are seeking a better life," Walsh said. "We will not be intimidated by the threat to federal funding. We have each other's backs, and we have the Constitution of the United States of America on our side."