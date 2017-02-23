"This is a disaster."

That's how Caitlyn Jenner has described the Trump administration's reversal Wednesday of Obama-era guidance directing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Jenner, a Republican transgender advocate, slammed the move in a video she shared Thursday night across her social media accounts.

Directly addressing the president, she says, "I have a message for President Trump. From, well one Republican to another, this is a disaster and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."

In the video, the former Olympian seeks to ease the fears of transgender youth and encourage them to voice their concerns with lawmakers.

"I have a message for the trans kids of America: you’re winning," Jenner, 67, says in the video. "I know it doesn't feel like it today or everyday, but you're winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide and it's going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear."

Jenner, whose memoir "The Secrets Of My Life" is slated for an April 25 release, also addresses those who embrace transphobic behavior, with an apparent nod to newly-named attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Says Jenner, looking at the camera, "Now I have a message for the bullies: you’re sick. And because you're weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities. As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case, thanks to the courage of a very brave young man, Gavin Grimm. Mr. President, we will see you in court."

This isn't the first time Jenner has addressed Trump publicly. During an interview with NBC's Matt Lauer last year, Trump was asked, "If Caitlyn Jenner were to walk into Trump Tower, and wanted to use the bathroom, you would be fine with her using any bathroom she chooses?”

“That is correct,” Trump replied.

Jenner subsequently posted a video to Faceook, below, of her stopping by Trump International Hotel on Central Park West in Manhattan, to visit the the restroom. She capitoned the video, "Thanks Donald! #everyonehastopee #flushdiscrimination."