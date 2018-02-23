Van strikes security barrier near White House, driver apprehended

Feb 23, 2018, 4:29 PM ET
PHOTO: A Secret Service officer checks a white passenger vehicle that struck a security barrier that guards the southwest entrance to the White House grounds off of 17th Street in Washington, Feb. 23, 2018.PlayJ. Scott Applewhite/AP
The U.S. Secret Service has apprehended a female driver who struck a security barrier near the White House, the agency reported on Twitter. The vehicle did not breach the security barrier around the White House and no shots were fired, the agency added in subsequent tweets.

Photos from the scene show a white Chevrolet minivan at the security barrier at 17th and E Streets, near the South Lawn of the White House. The back window of the car is broken but it's unclear how that happened. According to a law enforcement source, the Secret Service Explosives Ordnance Disposal team is examining the vehicle.

"The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers," another tweet read.

PHOTO: A Secret Service officer rushes past reporters after a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington.Evan Vucci/AP
A Secret Service officer rushes past reporters after a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington.

Security was increased on the White House campus after the incident and video posted on social media shows people being led out of the area.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement officials were injured.

ABC News' John Parkinson, Jack Date, Katherine Faulders, and Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

