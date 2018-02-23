The U.S. Secret Service has apprehended a female driver who struck a security barrier near the White House, the agency reported on Twitter. The vehicle did not breach the security barrier around the White House and no shots were fired, the agency added in subsequent tweets.

Photos from the scene show a white Chevrolet minivan at the security barrier at 17th and E Streets, near the South Lawn of the White House. The back window of the car is broken but it's unclear how that happened. According to a law enforcement source, the Secret Service Explosives Ordnance Disposal team is examining the vehicle.

"The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers," another tweet read.

Evan Vucci/AP

Security was increased on the White House campus after the incident and video posted on social media shows people being led out of the area.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement officials were injured.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

ABC News' John Parkinson, Jack Date, Katherine Faulders, and Alex Mallin contributed to this report.