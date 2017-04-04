Chelsea Clinton doesn't rule out her mom running for public office again

Will Hillary Clinton ever run for public office again? Her daughter Chelsea won't rule out the possibility.

"I have no idea. I don't think so," Clinton said in an interview today on "CBS This Morning."

Clinton said that the former Democratic presidential nominee is now focusing on her book, her grandchildren and continuing the fight for causes she cares about.

"She’s focused on what she can do to help support work that she's been engaged in for longer than I've been alive around children, around women, around families," Clinton said of her mother. "And I just am really grateful to have more time with her now than I've had in a long time."

She was also asked if Russia's meddling in the presidential election contributed to her mother's defeat.

"I think we don't yet know the answer to anything around Russia and I think we all deserve those answers," Clinton responded.

As for her own political aspirations, Clinton shot down any talk of her running on the Democratic ticket in the next presidential election.

"I clearly don't agree with our president. But I'm definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020," Clinton said. "So right now the answer is no."

She added, "I hope a lot of young people will use the election to think, 'Wow, should I run for public office?'"