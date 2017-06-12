Chuck Schumer mocks Trump cabinet meeting in tweet

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump's Monday cabinet meeting -- which opened with each cabinet member thanking and praising the new administration -- in a parody video on Twitter.

“GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!” Schumer tweeted.

The video featured him at the center of a table surrounded by staff. Each offers up a compliment to Schumer. The senator finally breaks down in laughter when an aide says, “before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”