Chuck Schumer mocks Trump cabinet meeting in tweet

Jun 12, 2017, 6:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump's Monday cabinet meeting -- which opened with each cabinet member thanking and praising the new administration -- in a parody video on Twitter.

“GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!” Schumer tweeted.

The video featured him at the center of a table surrounded by staff. Each offers up a compliment to Schumer. The senator finally breaks down in laughter when an aide says, “before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”