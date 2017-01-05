Former CIA Director James Woolsey Leaves Trump Transition Team

Jan 5, 2017, 7:29 PM ET
Former Director of Central Intelligence under President Bill Clinton, James Woolsey, is pictured, Sept. 8, 2015 in Washington, D.C.

Former CIA Director James Woolsey has left the Trump transition team, a spokesman confirmed in a statement Thursday evening.

“Effective immediately, Ambassador Woolsey is no longer a Senior Advisor to President-Elect Trump or the Transition. He wishes the President-Elect and his Administration great success in their time in office," spokesman Jonathan Franks said in an email.

Woolsey, who served as CIA director under President Bill Clinton, joined President-elect Donald Trump's campaign as a senior adviser in September.

Aides to Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.