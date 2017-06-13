Comey friend turns 'relevant materials' over to the FBI

A friend of former FBI Director James Comey who leaked details of Comey's alleged interactions with President Donald Trump to the media based on Comey's notes has turned those materials over to the FBI.

Daniel Richman, a Columbia Law School professor, told ABC News in a message he has turned over all "relevant materials" to the FBI.

"Special counsel has been in contact with the committee to discuss access. In the meantime, I am turning the relevant materials over to the FBI," he wrote in a message.

Richman did not respond to a follow-up message asking for details about what exactly he turned over.

Comey testified last week that he had shared the contents of a memo with Richman detailing an alleged interaction with Trump in the White House -- notes that were later leaked to the press.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has been trying to gain access to Comey's notes about his encounters with Trump as part of its ongoing investigation.

Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, are meeting today to discuss the investigation and a potential meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, which has not been scheduled.